AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 56 35.0 314-842 .373 190-516 167-205 .815 985 17.6
Rozier 55 34.2 340-811 .419 143-367 146-168 .869 969 17.6
Bridges 56 30.8 281-642 .438 88-258 89-111 .802 739 13.2
Washington 49 30.2 221-475 .465 64-167 76-115 .661 582 11.9
Zeller 52 23.1 228-440 .518 17-71 105-152 .691 578 11.1
Monk 54 21.1 208-475 .438 58-200 82-100 .820 556 10.3
Biyombo 47 18.9 133-246 .541 0-0 80-133 .602 346 7.4
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 39 17.6 85-244 .348 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.7
Hernangomez 24 10.6 53-101 .525 5-20 26-46 .565 137 5.7
McDaniels 7 14.9 13-25 .520 5-10 5-6 .833 36 5.1
Co.Martin 39 16.2 63-150 .420 14-59 30-47 .638 170 4.4
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
Ca.Martin 9 11.9 8-25 .320 2-8 4-7 .571 22 2.4
Chealey 1 3.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 56 241.8 2087-4821 .433 668-1927 904-1212 .746 5746 102.6
OPPONENTS 56 241.8 2339-4918 .476 702-1977 779-1024 .761 6159 110.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 41 158 199 3.6 429 7.7 104 0 53 163 15
Rozier 44 204 248 4.5 221 4.0 113 0 57 128 10
Bridges 78 234 312 5.6 98 1.8 118 0 36 84 40
Washington 46 223 269 5.5 104 2.1 134 0 47 79 39
Zeller 144 228 372 7.2 75 1.4 130 0 35 65 24
Monk 26 130 156 2.9 111 2.1 72 0 24 77 16
Biyombo 109 161 270 5.7 41 .9 99 0 9 43 39
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 15 85 100 2.6 52 1.3 52 0 23 37 2
Hernangomez 30 56 86 3.6 16 .7 28 0 6 22 5
McDaniels 4 19 23 3.3 2 .3 13 0 3 1 0
Co.Martin 29 83 112 2.9 55 1.4 59 0 28 29 7
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
Ca.Martin 2 12 14 1.6 7 .8 14 0 3 5 2
Chealey 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 617 1788 2405 42.9 1328 23.7 1066 0 367 829 232
OPPONENTS 609 1972 2581 46.1 1495 26.7 1155 1 455 809 279