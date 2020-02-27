Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 27, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 63 28 50 78 5 36 7 0 2 236 .119
F 19 Jonathan Toews 63 16 38 54 -7 48 1 1 3 150 .107
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 61 26 14 40 0 14 3 0 3 144 .181
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 63 16 23 39 -13 13 10 0 3 182 .088
F 17 Dylan Strome 51 10 22 32 -3 14 2 0 1 81 .123
F 20 Brandon Saad 51 19 10 29 0 14 1 2 4 126 .151
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 59 6 20 26 -8 25 2 0 0 98 .061
D 2 Duncan Keith 54 2 19 21 -9 16 1 0 0 95 .021
F 92 Alexander Nylander 58 8 13 21 -5 10 0 0 1 84 .095
F 77 Kirby Dach 57 8 12 20 -4 18 0 0 2 94 .085
D 5 Connor Murphy 51 5 13 18 -1 19 0 0 0 105 .048
D 6 Olli Maatta 58 4 12 16 4 18 0 0 0 70 .057
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 62 3 12 15 -5 24 0 1 0 72 .042
F 64 David Kampf 63 7 8 15 -8 6 0 1 2 86 .081
F 91 Drake Caggiula 34 7 6 13 -7 23 1 0 0 48 .146
F 15 Zack Smith 50 4 7 11 2 29 0 1 1 43 .093
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 27 Adam Boqvist 36 4 4 8 -9 6 0 0 1 45 .089
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 35 0 8 8 5 40 0 0 0 39 .000
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 36 Matthew Highmore 29 2 3 5 0 6 0 0 0 27 .074
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Nick Seeler 4 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 1 .000
D 46 Lucas Carlsson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 63 184 312 496 -64 501 30 6 24 1993 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 199 330 529 38 491 35 8 32 2230 .089

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
50 Corey Crawford 33 1922 2.9 11 18 3 1 93 1066 0.913 0 0 0
90 Robin Lehner 33 1875 3.01 16 10 5 0 94 1152 0.918 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 63 3830 2.97 27 28 8 1 187 2218 .911 184 312 501
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 3830 2.78 36 19 8 4 175 1984 .908 199 330 491