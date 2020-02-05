https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-15031854.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|52
|34.4
|449-1016
|.442
|154-410
|245-296
|.828
|1297
|24.9
|Markkanen
|46
|30.3
|233-550
|.424
|101-294
|123-149
|.826
|690
|15.0
|Carter
|37
|30.0
|166-309
|.537
|6-28
|95-129
|.736
|433
|11.7
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|White
|52
|23.9
|211-563
|.375
|94-272
|62-85
|.729
|578
|11.1
|Satoransky
|52
|28.7
|192-432
|.444
|55-162
|88-100
|.880
|527
|10.1
|Young
|51
|23.4
|200-452
|.442
|57-167
|34-58
|.586
|491
|9.6
|Hutchison
|25
|17.4
|68-140
|.486
|10-31
|42-66
|.636
|188
|7.5
|Dunn
|51
|24.9
|152-342
|.444
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|373
|7.3
|Valentine
|30
|12.2
|66-164
|.402
|36-101
|5-5
|1.000
|173
|5.8
|Kornet
|32
|14.8
|65-160
|.406
|25-94
|19-26
|.731
|174
|5.4
|Gafford
|33
|12.7
|67-100
|.670
|0-0
|20-38
|.526
|154
|4.7
|Arcidiacono
|48
|14.6
|65-165
|.394
|41-103
|20-28
|.714
|191
|4.0
|Felicio
|12
|16.4
|17-25
|.680
|0-1
|8-10
|.800
|42
|3.5
|Harrison
|30
|7.2
|31-77
|.403
|6-18
|22-30
|.733
|90
|3.0
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Mokoka
|5
|3.4
|0-9
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|52
|241.4
|2019-4591
|.440
|630-1838
|839-1095
|.766
|5507
|105.9
|OPPONENTS
|52
|241.4
|2040-4326
|.472
|580-1661
|992-1310
|.757
|5652
|108.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|36
|217
|253
|4.9
|213
|4.1
|112
|0
|73
|164
|23
|Markkanen
|57
|241
|298
|6.5
|70
|1.5
|92
|0
|39
|77
|22
|Carter
|130
|236
|366
|9.9
|44
|1.2
|142
|0
|30
|62
|33
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|White
|23
|152
|175
|3.4
|113
|2.2
|82
|0
|37
|76
|4
|Satoransky
|52
|140
|192
|3.7
|277
|5.3
|105
|0
|69
|102
|7
|Young
|70
|165
|235
|4.6
|90
|1.8
|99
|0
|59
|75
|15
|Hutchison
|14
|75
|89
|3.6
|20
|.8
|40
|0
|24
|24
|6
|Dunn
|23
|163
|186
|3.6
|173
|3.4
|158
|0
|101
|68
|17
|Valentine
|4
|53
|57
|1.9
|34
|1.1
|40
|1
|20
|20
|5
|Kornet
|20
|54
|74
|2.3
|29
|.9
|43
|0
|10
|12
|25
|Gafford
|39
|39
|78
|2.4
|14
|.4
|60
|0
|9
|18
|42
|Arcidiacono
|15
|62
|77
|1.6
|73
|1.5
|78
|0
|18
|24
|3
|Felicio
|26
|25
|51
|4.2
|6
|.5
|14
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Harrison
|7
|32
|39
|1.3
|29
|1.0
|25
|0
|14
|9
|5
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|4
|0
|4
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|529
|1677
|2206
|42.4
|1199
|23.1
|1111
|1
|517
|792
|211
|OPPONENTS
|527
|1869
|2396
|46.1
|1305
|25.1
|1000
|1
|411
|936
|316
