https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-15085612.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|59
|34.7
|529-1174
|.451
|180-476
|266-329
|.809
|1504
|25.5
|Markkanen
|46
|30.3
|233-550
|.424
|101-294
|123-149
|.826
|690
|15.0
|White
|59
|24.9
|261-674
|.387
|116-326
|87-112
|.777
|725
|12.3
|Carter
|37
|30.0
|166-309
|.537
|6-28
|95-129
|.736
|433
|11.7
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|Satoransky
|59
|28.9
|220-500
|.440
|62-185
|100-115
|.870
|602
|10.2
|Young
|58
|24.5
|240-536
|.448
|72-195
|36-61
|.590
|588
|10.1
|Hutchison
|28
|18.8
|80-175
|.457
|12-38
|46-78
|.590
|218
|7.8
|Dunn
|51
|24.9
|152-342
|.444
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|373
|7.3
|Kornet
|36
|15.5
|82-187
|.439
|31-108
|20-28
|.714
|215
|6.0
|Valentine
|30
|12.2
|66-164
|.402
|36-101
|5-5
|1.000
|173
|5.8
|Gafford
|37
|13.5
|79-115
|.687
|0-0
|24-48
|.500
|182
|4.9
|Felicio
|19
|19.5
|33-53
|.623
|0-2
|18-23
|.783
|84
|4.4
|Arcidiacono
|55
|15.7
|81-205
|.395
|50-131
|25-34
|.735
|237
|4.3
|Harrison
|37
|8.8
|55-121
|.455
|7-28
|29-38
|.763
|146
|3.9
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Mokoka
|9
|8.4
|8-20
|.400
|4-10
|0-2
|.000
|20
|2.2
|TEAM
|59
|241.3
|2322-5212
|.446
|722-2075
|930-1226
|.759
|6296
|106.7
|OPPONENTS
|59
|241.3
|2331-4895
|.476
|662-1876
|1153-1516
|.761
|6477
|109.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|41
|245
|286
|4.8
|247
|4.2
|126
|0
|87
|205
|28
|Markkanen
|57
|241
|298
|6.5
|70
|1.5
|92
|0
|39
|77
|22
|White
|27
|181
|208
|3.5
|142
|2.4
|104
|0
|44
|93
|6
|Carter
|130
|236
|366
|9.9
|44
|1.2
|142
|0
|30
|62
|33
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|Satoransky
|63
|158
|221
|3.7
|323
|5.5
|125
|0
|76
|116
|7
|Young
|84
|197
|281
|4.8
|101
|1.7
|120
|0
|76
|93
|20
|Hutchison
|18
|90
|108
|3.9
|26
|.9
|47
|0
|27
|27
|7
|Dunn
|23
|163
|186
|3.6
|173
|3.4
|158
|0
|101
|68
|17
|Kornet
|22
|62
|84
|2.3
|32
|.9
|54
|0
|11
|14
|26
|Valentine
|4
|53
|57
|1.9
|34
|1.1
|40
|1
|20
|20
|5
|Gafford
|45
|48
|93
|2.5
|16
|.4
|78
|0
|12
|23
|47
|Felicio
|51
|46
|97
|5.1
|14
|.7
|32
|0
|10
|18
|2
|Arcidiacono
|17
|83
|100
|1.8
|90
|1.6
|92
|0
|24
|35
|3
|Harrison
|13
|45
|58
|1.6
|34
|.9
|36
|0
|21
|15
|11
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|6
|3
|9
|1.0
|3
|.3
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|610
|1874
|2484
|42.1
|1363
|23.1
|1278
|1
|589
|928
|237
|OPPONENTS
|600
|2091
|2691
|45.6
|1497
|25.4
|1137
|1
|488
|1065
|353
View Comments