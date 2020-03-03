https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-15101382.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|60
|34.8
|539-1199
|.450
|184-484
|268-334
|.802
|1530
|25.5
|Markkanen
|46
|30.3
|233-550
|.424
|101-294
|123-149
|.826
|690
|15.0
|White
|61
|25.1
|276-711
|.388
|123-343
|91-116
|.784
|766
|12.6
|Porter
|10
|24.3
|42-95
|.442
|19-45
|16-22
|.727
|119
|11.9
|Carter
|39
|29.5
|169-319
|.530
|6-28
|102-140
|.729
|446
|11.4
|Young
|60
|24.8
|251-560
|.448
|75-205
|38-64
|.594
|615
|10.3
|Satoransky
|61
|29.0
|227-518
|.438
|63-191
|102-117
|.872
|619
|10.1
|Hutchison
|28
|18.8
|80-175
|.457
|12-38
|46-78
|.590
|218
|7.8
|Dunn
|51
|24.9
|152-342
|.444
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|373
|7.3
|Valentine
|32
|12.4
|76-187
|.406
|41-116
|5-5
|1.000
|198
|6.2
|Kornet
|36
|15.5
|82-187
|.439
|31-108
|20-28
|.714
|215
|6.0
|Gafford
|39
|13.9
|88-126
|.698
|0-0
|27-53
|.509
|203
|5.2
|Arcidiacono
|57
|15.9
|87-214
|.407
|51-134
|27-38
|.711
|252
|4.4
|Felicio
|20
|19.0
|34-54
|.630
|0-2
|18-23
|.783
|86
|4.3
|Harrison
|39
|9.1
|57-127
|.449
|8-30
|31-40
|.775
|153
|3.9
|Mokoka
|11
|10.2
|12-28
|.429
|6-15
|2-4
|.500
|32
|2.9
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|61
|241.2
|2407-5395
|.446
|749-2146
|957-1266
|.756
|6520
|106.9
|OPPONENTS
|61
|241.2
|2418-5064
|.477
|682-1938
|1191-1569
|.759
|6709
|110.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|41
|248
|289
|4.8
|254
|4.2
|131
|0
|88
|206
|28
|Markkanen
|57
|241
|298
|6.5
|70
|1.5
|92
|0
|39
|77
|22
|White
|28
|188
|216
|3.5
|150
|2.5
|108
|0
|47
|98
|6
|Porter
|8
|24
|32
|3.2
|17
|1.7
|22
|0
|9
|7
|4
|Carter
|133
|248
|381
|9.8
|47
|1.2
|147
|0
|30
|64
|35
|Young
|88
|205
|293
|4.9
|107
|1.8
|124
|0
|82
|96
|20
|Satoransky
|68
|163
|231
|3.8
|335
|5.5
|132
|0
|78
|119
|7
|Hutchison
|18
|90
|108
|3.9
|26
|.9
|47
|0
|27
|27
|7
|Dunn
|23
|163
|186
|3.6
|173
|3.4
|158
|0
|101
|68
|17
|Valentine
|6
|58
|64
|2.0
|36
|1.1
|41
|1
|20
|22
|6
|Kornet
|22
|62
|84
|2.3
|32
|.9
|54
|0
|11
|14
|26
|Gafford
|47
|50
|97
|2.5
|17
|.4
|83
|0
|13
|24
|50
|Arcidiacono
|20
|87
|107
|1.9
|94
|1.6
|94
|0
|25
|37
|3
|Felicio
|54
|47
|101
|5.0
|15
|.8
|32
|0
|10
|18
|2
|Harrison
|14
|47
|61
|1.6
|36
|.9
|38
|0
|24
|17
|12
|Mokoka
|7
|3
|10
|.9
|4
|.4
|17
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|635
|1924
|2559
|42.0
|1413
|23.2
|1321
|1
|608
|950
|245
|OPPONENTS
|626
|2159
|2785
|45.7
|1552
|25.4
|1176
|1
|503
|1100
|362
