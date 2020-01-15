https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Clemson-79-No-3-Duke-72-14975869.php
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72
Jones 6-14 3-5 17, Goldwire 2-6 0-0 6, Carey 8-14 4-9 20, Stanley 5-9 2-4 14, White 3-4 1-2 9, Hurt 1-1 0-0 2, DeLaurier 0-0 0-0 0, O'Connell 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 27-54 10-20 72.
Simms 10-15 3-6 25, Newman 5-7 2-4 14, Mack 10-14 0-2 22, Trapp 1-2 1-2 3, Scott 1-4 3-4 5, Dawes 1-7 1-2 3, Tyson 2-3 1-2 7, K.Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jemison 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 11-22 79.
Halftime_Clemson 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-20 (Goldwire 2-3, White 2-3, Stanley 2-5, Jones 2-6, Carey 0-1, O'Connell 0-2), Clemson 8-19 (Simms 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Mack 2-4, Newman 2-4, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Dawes 0-3). Rebounds_Duke 27 (Carey 7), Clemson 31 (Simms, Mack 9). Assists_Duke 13 (Jones, Goldwire 4), Clemson 18 (Simms, Scott 5). Total Fouls_Duke 20, Clemson 16.
View Comments