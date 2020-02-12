Recommended Video:

Ottawa 0 0 0 0
Colorado 1 0 2 3

First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 18 (Graves, MacKinnon), 19:19.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Colorado, Nichushkin 11 (Burakovsky, Girard), 10:26 (pp). 3, Colorado, Landeskog 15 (MacKinnon), 18:55 (en).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 15-8-11_34. Colorado 9-12-15_36.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Colorado 1 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 2-5-7 (35 shots-33 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 18-11-4 (34-34).

A_18,015 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.