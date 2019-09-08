Colorado-San Diego Runs

Rockies third. Pat Valaika doubles to deep left center field. Drew Butera out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Wil Myers. Pat Valaika scores. Peter Lambert grounds out to second base, Greg Garcia to Eric Hosmer. Trevor Story grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Padres 0.

Padres fourth. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging. Wil Myers doubles to deep center field. Josh Naylor doubles to deep right field. Austin Hedges walks. Luis Urias singles to center field. Austin Hedges to third. Josh Naylor scores. Eric Lauer flies out to deep left center field to Ian Desmond.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Padres 1.

Padres tenth. Nick Martini grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to Daniel Murphy. Manny Machado walks. Eric Hosmer walks. Manny Machado to second. Wil Myers singles to center field. Eric Hosmer to second. Manny Machado scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Rockies 1.