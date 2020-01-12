Columbus 1 1 1 3
Vegas 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 4 (Jones, Stenlund), 16:38 (pp).

Second Period_2, Columbus, Dubois 15 (Milano, Harrington), 2:06.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Wennberg 3 (Gerbe, Stenlund), 8:26.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 13-2-7_22. Vegas 7-11-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 5-6-4 (27 shots-27 saves). Vegas, Fleury 18-10-3 (22-19).

A_18,400 (17,367). T_2:16.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.