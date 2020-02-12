https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-15050268.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|57
|17
|26
|43
|7
|45
|1
|0
|4
|125
|.136
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|57
|12
|23
|35
|3
|14
|3
|1
|3
|113
|.106
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|50
|17
|16
|33
|10
|10
|4
|1
|4
|141
|.121
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|44
|18
|12
|30
|8
|12
|2
|0
|5
|148
|.122
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|126
|.048
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|12
|14
|26
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.081
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|54
|6
|17
|23
|1
|54
|2
|0
|1
|103
|.058
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|52
|5
|15
|20
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|57
|9
|10
|19
|-11
|34
|2
|0
|1
|132
|.068
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|42
|5
|12
|17
|-2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.083
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|43
|5
|9
|14
|1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|69
|.072
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|56
|5
|7
|12
|8
|18
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|52
|4
|7
|11
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|51
|.078
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|37
|5
|4
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|2
|54
|.093
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|21
|3
|5
|8
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|58
|David Savard
|55
|0
|8
|8
|5
|29
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.000
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|19
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|32
|.125
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|28
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|27
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|25
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|148
|239
|387
|40
|407
|27
|3
|30
|1824
|.081
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|137
|236
|373
|-49
|404
|25
|5
|25
|1701
|.081
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|26
|1427
|2.18
|12
|7
|5
|5
|52
|740
|0.93
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|2
|120
|1.49
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|56
|0.946
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|3455
|2.33
|30
|17
|10
|7
|133
|1697
|.919
|148
|239
|407
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|3455
|2.44
|27
|23
|7
|2
|139
|1815
|.919
|137
|236
|404
