Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 15, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|59
|17
|26
|43
|5
|45
|1
|0
|4
|130
|.131
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|59
|12
|24
|36
|3
|16
|3
|1
|3
|120
|.100
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|52
|17
|17
|34
|8
|10
|4
|1
|4
|143
|.119
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|46
|19
|13
|32
|8
|12
|2
|0
|5
|150
|.127
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|126
|.048
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|12
|14
|26
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.081
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|56
|6
|18
|24
|0
|56
|2
|0
|1
|110
|.055
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|59
|10
|10
|20
|-11
|34
|2
|0
|1
|139
|.072
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|52
|5
|15
|20
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|44
|5
|12
|17
|-3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|62
|.081
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|45
|5
|9
|14
|1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|72
|.069
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|58
|5
|8
|13
|7
|18
|0
|0
|1
|68
|.074
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|54
|4
|8
|12
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|55
|.073
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|23
|4
|5
|9
|-2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.103
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|39
|5
|4
|9
|9
|12
|0
|0
|2
|56
|.089
|D
|58
|David Savard
|57
|0
|8
|8
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.000
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|21
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|3
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|30
|1
|4
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|28
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|27
|3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|152
|247
|399
|32
|417
|27
|3
|30
|1892
|.080
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|144
|250
|394
|-41
|412
|26
|5
|27
|1756
|.082
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|27
|1486
|2.18
|12
|8
|5
|5
|54
|767
|0.93
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|3
|182
|2.3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|83
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|3578
|2.36
|30
|18
|11
|7
|139
|1751
|.918
|152
|247
|417
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|3578
|2.42
|29
|23
|7
|2
|143
|1883
|.920
|144
|250
|412
