https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-15077917.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 23, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|63
|17
|27
|44
|2
|47
|1
|0
|4
|142
|.120
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|63
|12
|25
|37
|0
|16
|3
|1
|3
|130
|.092
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|49
|21
|15
|36
|8
|12
|3
|0
|5
|162
|.130
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|56
|18
|18
|36
|10
|10
|4
|1
|4
|162
|.111
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|126
|.048
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|12
|14
|26
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.081
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|60
|7
|19
|26
|-3
|60
|2
|0
|1
|123
|.057
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|63
|11
|11
|22
|-12
|34
|2
|0
|1
|155
|.071
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|52
|5
|15
|20
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|46
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|49
|6
|10
|16
|-3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|80
|.075
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|62
|5
|10
|15
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.068
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|58
|4
|8
|12
|6
|8
|0
|1
|1
|57
|.070
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|43
|6
|5
|11
|11
|12
|0
|0
|2
|62
|.097
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|27
|4
|6
|10
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.080
|D
|58
|David Savard
|61
|0
|9
|9
|-1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|80
|.000
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|31
|3
|5
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|25
|5
|2
|7
|-2
|6
|3
|0
|1
|41
|.122
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|34
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|32
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|23
|Stefan Matteau
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|15
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|48
|Calvin Thurkauf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|162
|267
|429
|9
|425
|29
|3
|30
|2050
|.079
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|159
|278
|437
|-18
|434
|28
|5
|29
|1866
|.085
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|31
|1723
|2.37
|12
|9
|8
|5
|68
|874
|0.922
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|4
|198
|2.41
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|86
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3832
|2.44
|30
|19
|14
|7
|154
|1861
|.915
|162
|267
|425
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3832
|2.43
|33
|23
|7
|2
|153
|2041
|.921
|159
|278
|434
