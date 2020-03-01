Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DARTMOUTH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Knight 30 7-7 5-6 1-10 6 1 19
Foye 34 5-10 0-0 0-4 2 3 15
Samuels 20 3-10 2-3 0-2 2 2 9
Sistare 27 2-7 1-2 0-5 1 0 6
Rai 27 2-8 4-5 4-9 3 2 9
Slajchert 23 2-6 1-2 0-4 3 1 6
Ary-Turner 20 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Carter 7 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Wade 6 2-4 0-1 1-5 0 1 5
Ogbu 2 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 2 1
Adelekun 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Blaufeld 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hudson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Reaves 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 25-58 14-21 7-42 18 14 76

Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Foye 5-9, Reaves 1-1, Wade 1-2, Ary-Turner 1-3, Rai 1-4, Slajchert 1-4, Sistare 1-6, Samuels 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Knight, Rai).

Turnovers: 7 (Ary-Turner 2, Knight 2, Foye, Ogbu, Rai).

Steals: 2 (Ary-Turner, Knight).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLUMBIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brumant 18 0-3 0-2 1-4 0 3 0
Nweke 35 7-13 0-0 4-12 0 3 14
Bibbs 30 1-5 3-3 0-1 1 3 5
Killingsworth 35 3-9 0-0 1-6 1 4 7
Smith 39 9-27 6-6 2-8 7 0 25
Forrest 29 2-8 0-2 0-5 1 2 4
Bolster 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Turner 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Smoyer 3 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Klores 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Onuama 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-66 11-15 8-37 10 17 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Killingsworth 1-5, Smith 1-9, Brumant 0-1, Bibbs 0-2, Forrest 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smoyer, Turner).

Turnovers: 2 (Forrest, Smith).

Steals: 5 (Smith 2, Bibbs, Brumant, Nweke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth 37 39 76
Columbia 30 27 57

A_1,492 (2,500).