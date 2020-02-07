Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sanders 33 2-5 3-4 0-3 4 5 7
Tunstall 13 1-3 0-0 3-4 1 5 2
Betrand 32 9-14 2-2 1-3 2 1 23
Fobbs 36 6-12 3-4 2-3 1 3 19
Gibson 30 3-6 0-0 0-2 1 3 9
Timberlake 22 3-7 3-3 0-6 0 2 11
Gray 16 2-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 4
Dottin 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Thompson 7 1-2 1-2 1-2 0 2 3
Totals 200 27-57 12-15 7-25 11 24 78

Percentages: FG .474, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Fobbs 4-7, Betrand 3-5, Gibson 3-5, Timberlake 2-4, Tunstall 0-1, Gray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanders).

Turnovers: 11 (Betrand 4, Gibson 3, Fobbs, Gray, Sanders, Tunstall).

Steals: 5 (Betrand, Fobbs, Gibson, Sanders, Timberlake).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mutts 33 1-4 2-3 2-3 3 1 4
Painter 23 2-4 6-8 1-9 0 4 11
Allen 34 5-10 4-4 1-4 1 2 18
Anderson 35 2-7 6-7 3-7 8 4 10
Darling 37 9-16 9-10 0-3 1 1 34
Goss 17 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
McCoy 14 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Cushing 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 5
Totals 200 22-46 27-32 7-28 14 14 84

Percentages: FG .478, FT .844.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Darling 7-13, Allen 4-7, Cushing 1-1, Painter 1-2, McCoy 0-1, Anderson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 2, McCoy).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 4, Darling 3, Painter 2, Allen, Goss).

Steals: 3 (Anderson, Cushing, Goss).

Technical Fouls: None.

Towson 32 46 78
Delaware 42 42 84

A_4,675 (5,000).