DENVER 91, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pile
|37
|7-15
|6-7
|4-9
|0
|3
|20
|Gibson
|34
|3-17
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|5
|10
|K.Robinson
|32
|6-10
|7-8
|0-3
|3
|4
|23
|Ruffin
|28
|4-13
|0-0
|4-5
|2
|4
|10
|Tut
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|5
|6
|Thornhill
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Akinwole
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Hughes
|11
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Brusseau
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-69
|18-20
|16-34
|8
|27
|76
Percentages: FG .362, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (K.Robinson 4-6, Ruffin 2-6, Gibson 2-13, Akinwole 0-1, Thornhill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pile 3, Tut).
Turnovers: 10 (Pile 4, K.Robinson 2, Akinwole, Gibson, Ruffin, Tut).
Steals: 2 (K.Robinson, Thornhill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Townsend
|39
|9-15
|6-6
|0-6
|3
|1
|32
|Murkey
|38
|6-12
|6-8
|3-7
|7
|3
|19
|Gatlin
|35
|2-6
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Eastmond
|22
|2-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|7
|Jones
|22
|7-11
|1-3
|4-8
|3
|3
|15
|Green
|17
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|4
|Nzekwesi
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Kurnaz
|10
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|20-26
|7-33
|17
|18
|91
Percentages: FG .545, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Townsend 8-10, Eastmond 1-2, Gatlin 1-3, Murkey 1-3, Nzekwesi 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Green 2, Jones).
Turnovers: 9 (Townsend 3, Murkey 2, Eastmond, Gatlin, Jones, Nzekwesi).
Steals: 4 (Murkey 2, Gatlin, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska-Omaha
|33
|43
|—
|76
|Denver
|40
|51
|—
|91
A_1,322 (7,200).
