FG FT Reb
N. KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sharpe 40 2-10 0-0 0-3 2 2 5
Tate 32 4-13 3-3 1-4 1 4 11
Langdon 29 1-7 2-2 0-2 7 2 4
Faulkner 27 4-7 4-4 1-2 1 3 13
Adheke 24 1-6 3-4 1-8 0 2 5
Eleeda 19 5-10 0-0 1-4 0 2 14
Nelson 12 1-2 0-2 0-1 1 2 2
Cobbs 9 0-0 1-2 0-0 2 2 1
Mocaby 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 200 19-57 13-17 4-24 14 20 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Eleeda 4-9, Faulkner 1-2, Mocaby 1-2, Sharpe 1-8, Adheke 0-1, Tate 0-1, Langdon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Adheke).

Turnovers: 14 (Langdon 3, Sharpe 3, Tate 2, Adheke, Cobbs, Eleeda, Faulkner, Mocaby, Nelson).

Steals: 12 (Faulkner 3, Langdon 3, Eleeda 2, Sharpe 2, Cobbs, Tate).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 40 5-13 4-4 1-6 2 4 17
Moore 39 5-8 1-2 1-8 1 2 12
Miller 33 7-14 4-7 1-6 5 3 18
Rose 28 3-7 1-3 0-0 3 1 7
Brandon 24 5-5 0-2 5-9 1 2 10
Legrand 19 0-0 2-2 1-5 1 4 2
Isiani 8 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Hofman 6 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Gorman 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-51 12-20 9-38 16 17 66

Percentages: FG .490, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Davis 3-7, Moore 1-2, Gorman 0-1, Hofman 0-1, Isiani 0-2, Rose 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brandon 2, Legrand, Moore).

Turnovers: 17 (Davis 6, Legrand 3, Miller 3, Moore 3, Rose 2).

Steals: 6 (Miller 2, Brandon, Davis, Isiani, Rose).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Kentucky 27 31 58
Detroit 26 40 66

A_1,323 (8,295).