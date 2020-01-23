https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/DRAKE-73-EVANSVILLE-50-14996800.php
DRAKE 73, EVANSVILLE 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sturtz
|30
|5-5
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|0
|10
|Wilkins
|30
|3-10
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|9
|A.Murphy
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|4
|8
|Robbins
|27
|6-17
|4-4
|1-8
|2
|4
|16
|Penn
|25
|5-11
|1-1
|2-6
|8
|4
|14
|Jackson
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|9
|Thomas
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Pilipovic
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Barrett
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Gholson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|9-9
|5-36
|21
|21
|73
Percentages: FG .458, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-16, .625 (Penn 3-3, Jackson 3-4, A.Murphy 2-2, Pilipovic 1-1, Wilkins 1-5, Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Robbins 3).
Turnovers: 6 (Thomas 3, A.Murphy, Penn, Robbins).
Steals: 7 (Sturtz 3, Penn, Robbins, Thomas, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Riley
|30
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|4
|Newton
|24
|2-4
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Frederking
|23
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Labinowicz
|23
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|Henderson
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Hall
|21
|3-10
|1-1
|0-7
|0
|1
|7
|Givance
|20
|3-3
|0-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Cunliffe
|17
|2-8
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Kuhlman
|17
|1-6
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|5
|Straub
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-53
|11-16
|5-29
|10
|12
|50
Percentages: FG .302, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Givance 3-3, Henderson 2-4, Newton 1-1, Kuhlman 1-3, Riley 0-1, Labinowicz 0-2, Cunliffe 0-4, Hall 0-4, Frederking 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Labinowicz, Newton).
Turnovers: 11 (Labinowicz 3, Kuhlman 2, Riley 2, Cunliffe, Frederking, Givance, Hall).
Steals: 3 (Labinowicz 2, Henderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drake
|46
|27
|—
|73
|Evansville
|26
|24
|—
|50
