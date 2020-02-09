Recommended Video:

Dallas 1 1 0 1 3
St. Louis 2 0 0 0 2

First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 5 (Dunn, Thomas), 7:18 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Parayko 6 (Perron), 10:49. 3, Dallas, Benn 15 (Janmark, Pavelski), 17:48 (pp).

Second Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Heiskanen, Perry), 13:25.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Dallas, Hintz 17 (Heiskanen), 2:19.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-8-10-2_34. St. Louis 10-8-6-1_25.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 13-7-1 (25 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 24-10-6 (34-31).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.