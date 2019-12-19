https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-14918373.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|25
|32.2
|236-491
|.481
|76-233
|184-229
|.803
|732
|29.3
|Porzingis
|26
|30.9
|161-401
|.401
|53-159
|77-107
|.720
|452
|17.4
|Hardaway
|27
|25.6
|120-293
|.410
|65-181
|47-58
|.810
|352
|13.0
|Curry
|25
|22.0
|87-181
|.481
|45-108
|35-38
|.921
|254
|10.2
|Barea
|7
|13.9
|25-56
|.446
|12-22
|2-2
|1.000
|64
|9.1
|Finney-Smith
|27
|28.0
|84-181
|.464
|35-100
|27-39
|.692
|230
|8.5
|Kleber
|26
|24.3
|74-164
|.451
|37-97
|31-34
|.912
|216
|8.3
|Brunson
|27
|17.5
|86-181
|.475
|21-60
|27-37
|.730
|220
|8.1
|Powell
|24
|25.6
|76-120
|.633
|7-21
|32-54
|.593
|191
|8.0
|Wright
|25
|20.4
|69-139
|.496
|14-38
|32-38
|.842
|184
|7.4
|Marjanovic
|11
|11.9
|31-56
|.554
|0-1
|13-16
|.813
|75
|6.8
|Jackson
|26
|14.3
|59-134
|.440
|24-66
|14-19
|.737
|156
|6.0
|Lee
|8
|8.6
|13-22
|.591
|7-12
|0-0
|.000
|33
|4.1
|Broekhoff
|6
|4.5
|5-9
|.556
|5-6
|2-3
|.667
|17
|2.8
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|27
|241.9
|1126-2428
|.464
|401-1104
|523-674
|.776
|3176
|117.6
|OPPONENTS
|27
|241.9
|1094-2469
|.443
|317-938
|444-583
|.762
|2949
|109.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|32
|207
|239
|9.6
|222
|8.9
|57
|0
|30
|109
|3
|Porzingis
|46
|193
|239
|9.2
|39
|1.5
|80
|0
|14
|40
|54
|Hardaway
|8
|58
|66
|2.4
|47
|1.7
|49
|0
|15
|21
|3
|Curry
|12
|45
|57
|2.3
|46
|1.8
|45
|0
|14
|26
|4
|Barea
|2
|10
|12
|1.7
|22
|3.1
|5
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Finney-Smith
|49
|91
|140
|5.2
|32
|1.2
|55
|0
|17
|24
|13
|Kleber
|41
|97
|138
|5.3
|25
|1.0
|56
|0
|6
|17
|20
|Brunson
|15
|58
|73
|2.7
|93
|3.4
|35
|0
|12
|30
|0
|Powell
|38
|82
|120
|5.0
|30
|1.3
|61
|0
|19
|19
|12
|Wright
|19
|64
|83
|3.3
|82
|3.3
|29
|0
|32
|16
|8
|Marjanovic
|15
|40
|55
|5.0
|7
|.6
|18
|0
|2
|9
|3
|Jackson
|10
|51
|61
|2.3
|14
|.5
|30
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Lee
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Broekhoff
|0
|6
|6
|1.0
|3
|.5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|287
|1005
|1292
|47.9
|665
|24.6
|528
|0
|169
|341
|125
|OPPONENTS
|292
|930
|1222
|45.3
|619
|22.9
|591
|1
|186
|338
|98
View Comments