AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 50 33.1 469-1017 .461 142-449 346-455 .760 1426 28.5
Porzingis 48 31.1 323-757 .427 121-339 170-219 .776 937 19.5
Hardaway 60 28.3 323-739 .437 171-423 117-145 .807 934 15.6
Curry 58 24.7 259-523 .495 135-297 74-88 .841 727 12.5
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Finney-Smith 63 29.5 208-447 .465 96-259 70-97 .722 582 9.2
Kleber 62 25.2 199-432 .461 99-262 69-80 .863 566 9.1
Barea 23 15.4 72-169 .426 28-69 17-18 .944 189 8.2
Brunson 57 17.9 181-388 .466 43-120 61-75 .813 466 8.2
Wright 61 21.5 166-357 .465 40-108 67-86 .779 439 7.2
Jackson 54 15.8 116-293 .396 41-141 33-40 .825 306 5.7
Marjanovic 33 8.7 78-141 .553 3-13 27-37 .730 186 5.6
Cauley-Stein 10 12.6 24-35 .686 0-1 4-6 .667 52 5.2
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Lee 20 12.1 30-60 .500 16-37 2-3 .667 78 3.9
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Kidd-Gilchrist 8 7.0 1-4 .250 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 0.5
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 63 241.6 2619-5657 .463 965-2610 1141-1472 .775 7344 116.6
OPPONENTS 63 241.6 2605-5766 .452 747-2174 1010-1331 .759 6967 110.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 66 409 475 9.5 439 8.8 125 0 51 216 10
Porzingis 81 371 452 9.4 80 1.7 146 0 33 77 98
Hardaway 21 161 182 3.0 119 2.0 101 0 36 59 4
Curry 26 112 138 2.4 119 2.1 101 0 36 58 8
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Finney-Smith 124 224 348 5.5 97 1.5 151 0 43 61 36
Kleber 96 241 337 5.4 70 1.1 144 0 19 45 77
Barea 10 35 45 2.0 91 4.0 20 0 4 34 2
Brunson 22 112 134 2.4 188 3.3 74 0 22 66 4
Wright 61 174 235 3.9 206 3.4 80 0 66 61 19
Jackson 24 108 132 2.4 36 .7 57 0 11 12 7
Marjanovic 42 87 129 3.9 12 .4 42 0 5 22 7
Cauley-Stein 9 37 46 4.6 7 .7 16 0 4 4 10
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Lee 5 19 24 1.2 9 .5 27 0 12 9 4
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Kidd-Gilchrist 3 13 16 2.0 2 .3 12 0 2 4 2
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 670 2296 2966 47.1 1545 24.5 1215 0 384 810 315
OPPONENTS 689 2174 2863 45.4 1485 23.6 1320 1 445 760 245