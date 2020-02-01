Denver 127, Milwaukee 115
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|21:56
|4-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|11
|Grant
|32:26
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|10
|Jokic
|33:16
|7-17
|0-0
|0-10
|9
|4
|15
|Barton
|33:40
|9-16
|0-0
|2-7
|8
|1
|24
|Morris
|29:24
|5-9
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|14
|Beasley
|26:45
|5-12
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|16
|Porter Jr.
|25:08
|5-11
|4-4
|1-11
|1
|2
|15
|Hernangomez
|19:00
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|12
|Dozier
|18:25
|4-7
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|3
|10
|Totals
|240:00
|48-100
|9-9
|7-50
|29
|19
|127
Percentages: FG .480, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 22-46, .478 (Barton 6-9, Beasley 5-10, Craig 3-5, Hernangomez 2-4, Grant 2-7, Morris 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Jokic 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Grant 7, Porter Jr. 2, Dozier).
Turnovers: 12 (Barton 3, Jokic 3, Dozier 2, Grant 2, Beasley, Porter Jr.).
Steals: 8 (Beasley 2, Grant 2, Barton, Dozier, Jokic, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Beasley, 00:03 first
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|31:54
|11-27
|8-12
|5-16
|9
|1
|31
|Middleton
|36:30
|7-11
|6-7
|0-2
|9
|4
|24
|T.Antetokounmpo
|5:14
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Bledsoe
|31:33
|6-11
|2-5
|0-3
|7
|3
|15
|Matthews
|32:09
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|9
|Connaughton
|26:13
|3-7
|0-0
|0-10
|1
|0
|8
|B.Lopez
|24:06
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Brown
|19:22
|2-8
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|5
|Korver
|17:20
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|R.Lopez
|8:09
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Ilyasova
|7:30
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|43-95
|17-26
|7-46
|29
|14
|115
Percentages: FG .453, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Middleton 4-6, Connaughton 2-4, R.Lopez 1-1, Ilyasova 1-2, Brown 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Matthews 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Korver 0-2, B.Lopez 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (B.Lopez 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Connaughton).
Turnovers: 13 (Bledsoe 4, Middleton 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Korver 2, B.Lopez, Matthews).
Steals: 7 (Bledsoe 2, B.Lopez, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Korver, T.Antetokounmpo).
Technical Fouls: coach Mike Budenholzer, 00:50 first
|Denver
|35
|25
|40
|27
|—
|127
|Milwaukee
|43
|24
|24
|24
|—
|115
A_18,141 (17,500). T_2:08.