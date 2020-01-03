https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14947137.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|34
|31.0
|245-490
|.500
|40-133
|90-109
|.826
|620
|18.2
|Murray
|34
|32.1
|218-507
|.430
|57-173
|94-103
|.913
|587
|17.3
|Barton
|32
|33.0
|180-400
|.450
|50-138
|58-78
|.744
|468
|14.6
|Millsap
|30
|25.0
|129-270
|.478
|31-71
|77-87
|.885
|366
|12.2
|Harris
|32
|33.0
|137-311
|.441
|47-135
|43-52
|.827
|364
|11.4
|Grant
|34
|23.3
|120-259
|.463
|44-109
|51-77
|.662
|335
|9.9
|Morris
|34
|17.6
|97-222
|.437
|21-51
|27-35
|.771
|242
|7.1
|Plumlee
|34
|17.4
|95-164
|.579
|0-4
|49-86
|.570
|239
|7.0
|Beasley
|26
|16.0
|68-169
|.402
|35-88
|9-11
|.818
|180
|6.9
|Porter
|25
|10.3
|62-116
|.534
|16-41
|11-15
|.733
|151
|6.0
|Hernangomez
|21
|12.4
|25-70
|.357
|12-45
|8-15
|.533
|70
|3.3
|Craig
|23
|12.5
|26-68
|.382
|8-34
|7-13
|.538
|67
|2.9
|Cancar
|4
|1.8
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.5
|Vanderbilt
|4
|3.3
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|34
|242.2
|1403-3048
|.460
|361-1022
|526-683
|.770
|3693
|108.6
|OPPONENTS
|34
|242.2
|1318-2932
|.450
|360-1119
|549-731
|.751
|3545
|104.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|78
|256
|334
|9.8
|221
|6.5
|107
|0
|32
|89
|18
|Murray
|30
|114
|144
|4.2
|160
|4.7
|60
|0
|46
|75
|9
|Barton
|53
|172
|225
|7.0
|119
|3.7
|68
|0
|38
|46
|14
|Millsap
|62
|115
|177
|5.9
|43
|1.4
|81
|0
|27
|39
|22
|Harris
|18
|71
|89
|2.8
|73
|2.3
|74
|0
|45
|36
|9
|Grant
|17
|91
|108
|3.2
|29
|.9
|59
|0
|15
|28
|22
|Morris
|10
|43
|53
|1.6
|110
|3.2
|25
|0
|23
|20
|8
|Plumlee
|61
|130
|191
|5.6
|80
|2.4
|76
|0
|20
|53
|23
|Beasley
|6
|33
|39
|1.5
|25
|1.0
|29
|0
|12
|22
|4
|Porter
|22
|51
|73
|2.9
|11
|.4
|34
|0
|3
|15
|8
|Hernangomez
|12
|37
|49
|2.3
|14
|.7
|16
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|14
|35
|49
|2.1
|15
|.7
|42
|0
|7
|9
|13
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|384
|1150
|1534
|45.1
|902
|26.5
|672
|0
|269
|468
|153
|OPPONENTS
|344
|1139
|1483
|43.6
|820
|24.1
|690
|0
|246
|498
|158
