https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14950930.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|35
|31.0
|249-500
|.498
|41-136
|95-116
|.819
|634
|18.1
|Murray
|35
|32.2
|231-526
|.439
|60-180
|104-113
|.920
|626
|17.9
|Barton
|33
|33.0
|183-408
|.449
|50-141
|60-80
|.750
|476
|14.4
|Millsap
|31
|25.0
|132-279
|.473
|31-73
|83-94
|.883
|378
|12.2
|Harris
|33
|33.0
|140-323
|.433
|47-139
|44-53
|.830
|371
|11.2
|Grant
|35
|23.1
|123-265
|.464
|44-111
|54-80
|.675
|344
|9.8
|Morris
|35
|17.6
|100-229
|.437
|21-52
|27-35
|.771
|248
|7.1
|Beasley
|27
|16.0
|71-175
|.406
|37-93
|9-11
|.818
|188
|7.0
|Plumlee
|35
|17.4
|97-169
|.574
|0-4
|49-88
|.557
|243
|6.9
|Porter
|26
|10.3
|65-121
|.537
|16-43
|12-17
|.706
|158
|6.1
|Hernangomez
|22
|12.1
|25-70
|.357
|12-45
|8-15
|.533
|70
|3.2
|Craig
|24
|12.3
|26-68
|.382
|8-34
|7-13
|.538
|67
|2.8
|Vanderbilt
|4
|3.3
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Cancar
|5
|1.8
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.4
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|242.1
|1443-3135
|.460
|367-1051
|554-717
|.773
|3807
|108.8
|OPPONENTS
|35
|242.1
|1368-3023
|.453
|366-1135
|571-758
|.753
|3673
|104.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|80
|264
|344
|9.8
|225
|6.4
|107
|0
|33
|91
|18
|Murray
|30
|115
|145
|4.1
|164
|4.7
|62
|0
|48
|77
|10
|Barton
|54
|174
|228
|6.9
|120
|3.6
|70
|0
|38
|46
|14
|Millsap
|64
|118
|182
|5.9
|44
|1.4
|86
|0
|27
|41
|22
|Harris
|19
|75
|94
|2.8
|74
|2.2
|77
|0
|46
|36
|9
|Grant
|17
|91
|108
|3.1
|30
|.9
|62
|0
|15
|30
|22
|Morris
|10
|44
|54
|1.5
|113
|3.2
|27
|0
|24
|21
|8
|Beasley
|6
|33
|39
|1.4
|25
|.9
|30
|0
|13
|22
|4
|Plumlee
|63
|133
|196
|5.6
|81
|2.3
|77
|0
|20
|53
|23
|Porter
|23
|52
|75
|2.9
|11
|.4
|36
|0
|3
|18
|9
|Hernangomez
|12
|38
|50
|2.3
|15
|.7
|16
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|14
|35
|49
|2.0
|15
|.6
|44
|0
|7
|9
|13
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|2
|.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|393
|1174
|1567
|44.8
|920
|26.3
|695
|0
|275
|480
|155
|OPPONENTS
|358
|1174
|1532
|43.8
|840
|24.0
|718
|0
|251
|509
|164
View Comments