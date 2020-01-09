AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 37 31.1 277-545 .508 49-150 111-140 .793 714 19.3
Murray 37 32.2 244-557 .438 61-185 107-117 .915 656 17.7
Barton 34 33.1 195-428 .456 53-147 61-81 .753 504 14.8
Millsap 32 24.9 132-282 .468 31-75 85-96 .885 380 11.9
Harris 35 33.1 145-343 .423 47-148 47-57 .825 384 11.0
Grant 37 23.3 128-276 .464 45-115 64-91 .703 365 9.9
Morris 37 17.7 110-246 .447 23-55 28-36 .778 271 7.3
Beasley 28 16.4 75-185 .405 39-97 9-11 .818 198 7.1
Plumlee 37 17.2 103-177 .582 0-4 49-88 .557 255 6.9
Porter 28 10.9 68-127 .535 16-44 12-17 .706 164 5.9
Hernangomez 23 12.0 25-71 .352 12-45 8-15 .533 70 3.0
Craig 25 12.5 28-72 .389 9-37 7-13 .538 72 2.9
Vanderbilt 4 3.3 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.5
Cancar 5 1.8 0-1 .000 0-0 2-2 1.000 2 0.4
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Dozier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 242.0 1531-3311 .462 385-1102 590-764 .772 4037 109.1
OPPONENTS 37 242.0 1442-3177 .454 396-1209 614-814 .754 3894 105.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 86 272 358 9.7 237 6.4 111 0 36 94 20
Murray 30 123 153 4.1 177 4.8 67 0 49 79 11
Barton 56 181 237 7.0 125 3.7 73 0 37 47 15
Millsap 64 122 186 5.8 45 1.4 90 0 28 42 22
Harris 19 78 97 2.8 75 2.1 82 0 49 37 9
Grant 20 97 117 3.2 33 .9 70 0 16 30 25
Morris 10 48 58 1.6 119 3.2 29 0 25 22 8
Beasley 6 38 44 1.6 27 1.0 31 0 13 24 5
Plumlee 65 137 202 5.5 87 2.4 79 0 21 54 25
Porter 24 57 81 2.9 13 .5 41 0 4 22 11
Hernangomez 12 45 57 2.5 17 .7 18 0 1 10 3
Craig 15 37 52 2.1 16 .6 48 0 7 9 13
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .5 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
Cancar 1 0 1 .2 2 .4 0 0 0 0 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dozier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 408 1237 1645 44.5 974 26.3 740 0 286 497 167
OPPONENTS 368 1236 1604 43.4 891 24.1 758 0 262 532 174