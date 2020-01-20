AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 42 31.5 316-616 .513 56-167 130-164 .793 818 19.5
Murray 40 32.0 260-598 .435 64-199 120-131 .916 704 17.6
Barton 39 33.5 226-503 .449 65-179 71-94 .755 588 15.1
Millsap 32 24.9 132-282 .468 31-75 85-96 .885 380 11.9
Harris 37 32.9 153-363 .421 50-158 51-62 .823 407 11.0
Grant 42 24.1 149-322 .463 47-129 80-117 .684 425 10.1
Morris 42 18.5 125-285 .439 28-70 33-41 .805 311 7.4
Plumlee 42 17.6 124-206 .602 0-4 63-114 .553 311 7.4
Beasley 32 16.6 85-213 .399 44-114 15-17 .882 229 7.2
Porter 33 12.3 90-168 .536 22-56 22-29 .759 224 6.8
Dozier 3 12.7 9-19 .474 2-6 0-0 .000 20 6.7
Craig 29 14.1 36-90 .400 11-45 12-18 .667 95 3.3
Hernangomez 27 11.9 28-82 .341 13-49 8-17 .471 77 2.9
Cancar 7 1.7 1-3 .333 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 0.6
Vanderbilt 4 3.3 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.5
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 242.4 1735-3751 .463 433-1252 692-902 .767 4595 109.4
OPPONENTS 42 242.4 1642-3612 .455 461-1388 696-917 .759 4441 105.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 95 320 415 9.9 268 6.4 129 0 41 111 24
Murray 33 130 163 4.1 183 4.6 68 0 54 85 11
Barton 61 205 266 6.8 145 3.7 81 0 43 55 20
Millsap 64 122 186 5.8 45 1.4 90 0 28 42 22
Harris 20 82 102 2.8 81 2.2 87 0 54 38 10
Grant 26 110 136 3.2 39 .9 84 0 20 34 30
Morris 11 54 65 1.5 142 3.4 31 0 27 25 9
Plumlee 78 157 235 5.6 105 2.5 94 0 23 63 27
Beasley 7 47 54 1.7 31 1.0 37 0 18 26 5
Porter 29 82 111 3.4 19 .6 53 0 11 24 14
Dozier 0 5 5 1.7 5 1.7 6 0 0 1 0
Craig 20 46 66 2.3 18 .6 57 0 9 12 17
Hernangomez 14 51 65 2.4 18 .7 20 0 3 12 3
Cancar 1 0 1 .1 2 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .5 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 459 1413 1872 44.6 1102 26.2 839 0 331 559 192
OPPONENTS 420 1403 1823 43.4 1029 24.5 872 1 292 610 197