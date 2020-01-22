AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 43 31.5 323-631 .512 56-170 133-168 .792 835 19.4
Murray 40 32.0 260-598 .435 64-199 120-131 .916 704 17.6
Barton 40 33.5 232-514 .451 68-185 74-98 .755 606 15.2
Millsap 32 24.9 132-282 .468 31-75 85-96 .885 380 11.9
Harris 37 32.9 153-363 .421 50-158 51-62 .823 407 11.0
Grant 43 24.3 157-335 .469 50-135 80-117 .684 444 10.3
Morris 43 18.9 129-297 .434 28-73 33-41 .805 319 7.4
Plumlee 43 17.4 127-210 .605 0-4 63-114 .553 317 7.4
Beasley 33 16.8 89-223 .399 45-116 17-19 .895 240 7.3
Porter 34 12.8 97-180 .539 26-64 24-31 .774 244 7.2
Dozier 4 14.0 12-27 .444 2-6 0-0 .000 26 6.5
Craig 30 14.1 37-94 .394 11-47 12-18 .667 97 3.2
Hernangomez 28 11.7 28-83 .337 13-50 8-17 .471 77 2.8
Cancar 7 1.7 1-3 .333 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 0.6
Vanderbilt 4 3.3 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.5
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 43 242.3 1778-3841 .463 444-1283 702-914 .768 4702 109.3
OPPONENTS 43 242.3 1680-3703 .454 474-1430 707-931 .759 4541 105.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 100 328 428 10.0 273 6.3 133 0 42 116 24
Murray 33 130 163 4.1 183 4.6 68 0 54 85 11
Barton 61 207 268 6.7 149 3.7 83 0 45 56 20
Millsap 64 122 186 5.8 45 1.4 90 0 28 42 22
Harris 20 82 102 2.8 81 2.2 87 0 54 38 10
Grant 29 114 143 3.3 41 1.0 86 0 21 35 30
Morris 13 56 69 1.6 150 3.5 32 0 28 25 9
Plumlee 79 160 239 5.6 105 2.4 95 0 23 63 27
Beasley 7 50 57 1.7 31 .9 38 0 21 27 5
Porter 31 94 125 3.7 23 .7 57 0 11 25 15
Dozier 0 8 8 2.0 8 2.0 8 0 0 3 0
Craig 20 48 68 2.3 18 .6 58 0 10 13 17
Hernangomez 14 52 66 2.4 18 .6 20 0 3 13 3
Cancar 1 0 1 .1 2 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .5 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 472 1453 1925 44.8 1128 26.2 857 0 340 572 193
OPPONENTS 431 1434 1865 43.4 1055 24.5 883 1 299 619 202