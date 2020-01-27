https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-15007191.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|46
|31.8
|349-688
|.507
|57-179
|150-189
|.794
|905
|19.7
|Murray
|40
|32.0
|260-598
|.435
|64-199
|120-131
|.916
|704
|17.6
|Barton
|43
|33.4
|244-550
|.444
|73-199
|77-101
|.762
|638
|14.8
|Millsap
|32
|24.9
|132-282
|.468
|31-75
|85-96
|.885
|380
|11.9
|Grant
|46
|24.9
|177-378
|.468
|55-142
|91-128
|.711
|500
|10.9
|Harris
|39
|32.4
|159-380
|.418
|50-162
|51-62
|.823
|419
|10.7
|Morris
|46
|19.3
|144-327
|.440
|35-88
|34-42
|.810
|357
|7.8
|Porter
|36
|13.4
|108-207
|.522
|33-77
|27-35
|.771
|276
|7.7
|Beasley
|36
|17.5
|99-252
|.393
|47-129
|27-29
|.931
|272
|7.6
|Plumlee
|43
|17.4
|127-210
|.605
|0-4
|63-114
|.553
|317
|7.4
|Dozier
|7
|13.6
|20-43
|.465
|4-13
|0-0
|.000
|44
|6.3
|Craig
|33
|15.7
|52-123
|.423
|15-59
|14-21
|.667
|133
|4.0
|Hernangomez
|30
|11.6
|29-85
|.341
|13-51
|10-19
|.526
|81
|2.7
|Cancar
|9
|1.8
|2-5
|.400
|1-3
|2-2
|1.000
|7
|0.8
|Vanderbilt
|6
|4.2
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.7
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|46
|242.2
|1904-4132
|.461
|478-1380
|751-969
|.775
|5037
|109.5
|OPPONENTS
|46
|242.2
|1800-3962
|.454
|510-1519
|768-1016
|.756
|4878
|106.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|113
|351
|464
|10.1
|301
|6.5
|142
|0
|49
|130
|26
|Murray
|33
|130
|163
|4.1
|183
|4.6
|68
|0
|54
|85
|11
|Barton
|64
|214
|278
|6.5
|159
|3.7
|90
|0
|50
|60
|22
|Millsap
|64
|122
|186
|5.8
|45
|1.4
|90
|0
|28
|42
|22
|Grant
|41
|122
|163
|3.5
|50
|1.1
|93
|0
|25
|38
|34
|Harris
|21
|88
|109
|2.8
|86
|2.2
|89
|0
|56
|39
|11
|Morris
|14
|64
|78
|1.7
|161
|3.5
|39
|0
|32
|28
|10
|Porter
|38
|106
|144
|4.0
|25
|.7
|61
|0
|12
|27
|15
|Beasley
|8
|54
|62
|1.7
|36
|1.0
|44
|0
|27
|31
|6
|Plumlee
|79
|160
|239
|5.6
|105
|2.4
|95
|0
|23
|63
|27
|Dozier
|1
|11
|12
|1.7
|12
|1.7
|13
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Craig
|27
|60
|87
|2.6
|20
|.6
|71
|0
|13
|16
|21
|Hernangomez
|15
|56
|71
|2.4
|20
|.7
|22
|0
|4
|14
|3
|Cancar
|1
|2
|3
|.3
|3
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Vanderbilt
|1
|3
|4
|.7
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|520
|1543
|2063
|44.8
|1207
|26.2
|920
|1
|376
|617
|208
|OPPONENTS
|476
|1531
|2007
|43.6
|1124
|24.4
|937
|1
|323
|673
|223
