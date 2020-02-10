Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 53 32.3 425-823 .516 66-203 178-221 .805 1094 20.6
Murray 43 32.0 292-650 .449 77-222 130-145 .897 791 18.4
Barton 48 33.3 276-618 .447 87-228 86-113 .761 725 15.1
Millsap 33 24.7 137-291 .471 32-78 86-100 .860 392 11.9
Grant 52 26.1 208-445 .467 70-177 101-139 .727 587 11.3
Harris 44 32.2 168-422 .398 52-177 61-74 .824 449 10.2
Morris 53 21.0 177-393 .450 44-112 41-51 .804 439 8.3
Porter 39 14.3 121-238 .508 38-88 31-39 .795 311 8.0
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Plumlee 43 17.4 127-210 .605 0-4 63-114 .553 317 7.4
Dozier 13 14.4 31-77 .403 6-25 6-9 .667 74 5.7
Craig 40 17.5 74-164 .451 25-82 18-29 .621 191 4.8
Bates-Diop 1 14.0 1-1 1.000 0-0 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
Cancar 11 3.5 5-11 .455 1-5 4-4 1.000 15 1.4
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 53 242.4 2202-4761 .463 571-1622 856-1103 .776 5831 110.0
OPPONENTS 53 242.4 2083-4575 .455 591-1747 870-1156 .753 5627 106.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 130 414 544 10.3 361 6.8 163 0 61 157 35
Murray 34 138 172 4.0 198 4.6 74 0 55 95 13
Barton 71 240 311 6.5 179 3.7 98 0 52 67 24
Millsap 67 130 197 6.0 49 1.5 94 0 28 42 22
Grant 48 138 186 3.6 59 1.1 110 0 34 42 47
Harris 21 109 130 3.0 97 2.2 95 0 60 47 11
Morris 19 76 95 1.8 191 3.6 50 0 37 35 11
Porter 43 128 171 4.4 29 .7 66 0 17 30 18
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Plumlee 79 160 239 5.6 105 2.4 95 0 23 63 27
Dozier 5 22 27 2.1 23 1.8 23 0 6 10 5
Craig 39 88 127 3.2 24 .6 90 0 14 18 27
Bates-Diop 0 2 2 2.0 0 .0 2 0 0 0 0
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
Cancar 3 5 8 .7 3 .3 6 0 1 3 1
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
TEAM 595 1794 2389 45.1 1390 26.2 1051 1 427 708 253
OPPONENTS 532 1763 2295 43.3 1303 24.6 1064 1 367 767 258