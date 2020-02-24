https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-15079566.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|57
|32.5
|463-878
|.527
|69-210
|196-241
|.813
|1191
|20.9
|Murray
|47
|32.5
|332-726
|.457
|85-251
|140-157
|.892
|889
|18.9
|Barton
|50
|33.1
|284-638
|.445
|90-237
|90-119
|.756
|748
|15.0
|Millsap
|37
|24.5
|157-324
|.485
|41-91
|96-113
|.850
|451
|12.2
|Grant
|56
|26.2
|223-480
|.465
|74-191
|108-147
|.735
|628
|11.2
|Harris
|48
|32.0
|182-457
|.398
|58-190
|68-82
|.829
|490
|10.2
|Morris
|57
|21.3
|197-427
|.461
|48-124
|44-55
|.800
|486
|8.5
|Beasley
|41
|18.2
|117-301
|.389
|58-161
|33-38
|.868
|325
|7.9
|Porter
|41
|14.0
|124-247
|.502
|38-90
|31-39
|.795
|317
|7.7
|Plumlee
|45
|17.3
|133-217
|.613
|0-4
|64-116
|.552
|330
|7.3
|Dozier
|16
|14.0
|34-84
|.405
|7-26
|7-11
|.636
|82
|5.1
|Craig
|44
|17.8
|81-180
|.450
|30-94
|20-31
|.645
|212
|4.8
|Bates-Diop
|2
|9.5
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|7
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|34
|12.4
|38-110
|.345
|15-60
|16-25
|.640
|107
|3.1
|McRae
|3
|9.0
|2-5
|.400
|2-4
|3-4
|.750
|9
|3.0
|Vonleh
|2
|7.0
|2-2
|1.000
|1-1
|1-2
|.500
|6
|3.0
|Cancar
|11
|3.5
|5-11
|.455
|1-5
|4-4
|1.000
|15
|1.4
|Vanderbilt
|9
|4.6
|5-7
|.714
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.1
|TEAM
|57
|242.6
|2381-5096
|.467
|617-1739
|924-1188
|.778
|6303
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|57
|242.6
|2251-4930
|.457
|642-1878
|952-1264
|.753
|6096
|106.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|136
|441
|577
|10.1
|391
|6.9
|177
|0
|67
|170
|40
|Murray
|35
|149
|184
|3.9
|224
|4.8
|81
|0
|58
|107
|14
|Barton
|73
|251
|324
|6.5
|190
|3.8
|106
|0
|53
|71
|26
|Millsap
|72
|149
|221
|6.0
|57
|1.5
|105
|0
|33
|46
|26
|Grant
|48
|151
|199
|3.6
|63
|1.1
|116
|0
|36
|46
|48
|Harris
|22
|118
|140
|2.9
|101
|2.1
|102
|0
|63
|50
|11
|Morris
|20
|84
|104
|1.8
|205
|3.6
|56
|0
|44
|38
|11
|Beasley
|9
|68
|77
|1.9
|48
|1.2
|50
|0
|31
|36
|6
|Porter
|44
|132
|176
|4.3
|29
|.7
|69
|0
|17
|31
|18
|Plumlee
|80
|165
|245
|5.4
|109
|2.4
|101
|0
|25
|66
|27
|Dozier
|5
|25
|30
|1.9
|26
|1.6
|27
|0
|7
|11
|5
|Craig
|44
|101
|145
|3.3
|30
|.7
|100
|0
|15
|20
|29
|Bates-Diop
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernangomez
|24
|71
|95
|2.8
|22
|.6
|29
|0
|5
|18
|5
|McRae
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Vonleh
|1
|4
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cancar
|3
|5
|8
|.7
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|8
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|620
|1925
|2545
|44.6
|1504
|26.4
|1137
|1
|459
|764
|270
|OPPONENTS
|574
|1888
|2462
|43.2
|1410
|24.7
|1138
|1
|401
|816
|268
View Comments