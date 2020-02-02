Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Craig 18:57 2-3 0-1 0-3 0 2 5
Grant 45:05 5-11 2-2 2-4 0 3 14
Jokic 39:44 16-23 6-7 0-10 11 4 39
Barton 36:34 7-17 4-5 2-9 5 2 20
Mo.Morris 39:04 8-15 1-1 3-7 7 2 19
Harris 31:16 1-6 1-2 0-3 1 1 3
Beasley 24:01 5-9 0-0 0-1 4 0 12
Dozier 13:29 2-7 1-2 3-4 1 1 5
Hernangomez 11:42 0-3 2-2 3-5 1 2 2
Vanderbilt 5:05 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 4
Totals 265:00 48-96 17-22 14-47 30 19 123

Percentages: FG .500, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Beasley 2-5, Barton 2-6, Grant 2-6, Mo.Morris 2-7, Craig 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Dozier 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Grant 3, Jokic 2, Craig, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 9 (Dozier 2, Harris 2, Jokic 2, Barton, Grant, Hernangomez).

Steals: 7 (Jokic 3, Beasley, Grant, Mo.Morris, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Doumbouya 34:53 6-12 3-4 0-5 0 3 17
Snell 36:58 4-7 2-2 0-2 6 1 13
Drummond 30:12 9-17 3-4 6-17 4 6 21
Mykhailiuk 35:17 3-9 6-8 0-1 4 3 13
Rose 12:52 1-3 0-2 1-1 2 0 2
Brown 37:57 7-10 2-2 2-10 8 5 19
Jackson 34:09 8-18 2-2 1-3 6 2 20
Galloway 19:54 3-6 0-0 0-0 2 0 8
Wood 16:29 5-10 0-0 1-4 0 2 11
Maker 6:19 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 4
Totals 265:00 48-94 18-24 11-43 33 22 128

Percentages: FG .511, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Brown 3-3, Snell 3-5, Galloway 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Doumbouya 2-5, Wood 1-3, Mykhailiuk 1-6, Rose 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Drummond 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Doumbouya 2, Drummond 2, Snell 2, Wood 2, Maker, Mykhailiuk, Rose).

Steals: 4 (Mykhailiuk 2, Wood 2).

Technical Fouls: None

Denver 44 21 24 22 12 123
Detroit 30 38 22 21 17 128

A_15,488 (20,491).