https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dutch-Results-14925440.php
Dutch Results
AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:
ADO Den Haag 1, FC Groningen 1
Fortuna Sittard 3, RKC Waalwijk 2
VVV Venlo 1, FC Zwolle 2
FC Twente 0, Vitesse Arnhem 3
FC Emmen 2, Sparta 0
Feyenoord Rotterdam 3, PSV Eindhoven 1
AZ Alkmaar 1, Ajax 0
Heracles Almelo 1, Utrecht 3
RKC Waalwijk 3, FC Twente 0
SC Heerenveen 1, Heracles Almelo 1
Sparta 3, AZ Alkmaar 0
PSV Eindhoven 4, FC Zwolle 1
Willem II 0, Fortuna Sittard 0
Ajax 6, ADO Den Haag 1
Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands)
Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands)
View Comments