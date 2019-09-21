GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax 5 4 1 0 19 5 13
PSV Eindhoven 5 4 1 0 14 3 13
FC Twente 7 3 3 1 15 11 12
Sparta 7 3 2 2 16 15 11
Vitesse Arnhem 6 3 2 1 10 9 11
Heracles Almelo 7 3 2 2 11 12 11
AZ Alkmaar 5 3 1 1 12 3 10
Utrecht 6 3 1 2 13 10 10
Feyenoord Rotterdam 5 2 3 0 8 6 9
Willem II 6 3 0 3 9 11 9
VVV Venlo 6 3 0 3 9 12 9
FC Zwolle 6 2 1 3 13 14 7
SC Heerenveen 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
ADO Den Haag 6 2 0 4 10 12 6
FC Groningen 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
FC Emmen 6 1 0 5 5 14 3
Fortuna Sittard 5 0 2 3 6 12 2
RKC Waalwijk 7 0 1 6 7 24 1

___

Saturday, Sept. 14

AZ Alkmaar 5, Sparta 1

Ajax 4, SC Heerenveen 1

VVV Venlo 2, FC Groningen 1

PSV Eindhoven 5, Vitesse Arnhem 0

Utrecht 3, FC Emmen 1

Sunday, Sept. 15

FC Zwolle 6, RKC Waalwijk 2

Feyenoord Rotterdam 3, ADO Den Haag 2

Heracles Almelo 4, Willem II 1

Fortuna Sittard 2, FC Twente 3

Friday, Sept. 20

FC Twente 2, Heracles Almelo 3

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sparta 4, RKC Waalwijk 0

Willem II (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands), 1745 GMT

FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands), 1745 GMT

Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 22

SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands), 1015 GMT

FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1230 GMT

ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 1445 GMT

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 1445 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 25

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1630 GMT

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

Thursday, Sept. 26

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 1800 GMT

Friday, Sept. 27

FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1800 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 28

VVV Venlo (Netherlands) vs. SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), 1630 GMT

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1745 GMT

Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. Sparta (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 29

RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), 1015 GMT

FC Zwolle (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 1230 GMT

Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands), 1230 GMT

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands), 1445 GMT

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. FC Twente (Netherlands), 1445 GMT