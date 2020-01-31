Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax 20 15 2 3 61 19 47
AZ Alkmaar 21 15 2 4 46 15 47
Feyenoord Rotterdam 20 10 7 3 38 30 37
Willem II 20 11 4 5 30 23 37
PSV Eindhoven 20 10 6 4 44 25 36
Vitesse Arnhem 20 10 4 6 36 26 34
Utrecht 20 10 3 7 40 28 33
FC Groningen 20 8 5 7 23 19 29
SC Heerenveen 20 7 7 6 31 27 28
Heracles Almelo 20 7 5 8 33 30 26
Sparta 20 6 6 8 29 33 24
FC Emmen 20 6 4 10 22 35 22
FC Twente 20 5 6 9 27 38 21
Fortuna Sittard 20 5 5 10 25 46 20
VVV Venlo 20 6 1 13 20 46 19
FC Zwolle 20 5 3 12 28 45 18
ADO Den Haag 20 4 4 12 21 41 16
RKC Waalwijk 21 3 2 16 23 51 11

___

Friday, Jan. 24

Utrecht 4, ADO Den Haag 0

Saturday, Jan. 25

SC Heerenveen 1, AZ Alkmaar 2

RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV Venlo 2

Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord Rotterdam 3

Sparta 1, Fortuna Sittard 1

Sunday, Jan. 26

Vitesse Arnhem 1, FC Emmen 1

FC Groningen 2, Ajax 1

Willem II 0, FC Zwolle 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1

Friday, Jan. 31

AZ Alkmaar 4, RKC Waalwijk 0

Saturday, Feb. 1

ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), 1730 GMT

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. Sparta (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

FC Zwolle (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1945 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 2

Willem II (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands), 1115 GMT

Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

VVV Venlo (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 1545 GMT

Friday, Feb. 7

Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1900 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 8

FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), 1730 GMT

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands), 1945 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 9

Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 1115 GMT

Sparta (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. FC Twente (Netherlands), 1545 GMT