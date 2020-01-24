FG FT Reb
E. KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moreno 32 1-2 1-2 0-5 2 2 4
T.King 31 9-16 0-2 4-9 1 3 18
Cruickshank 28 5-8 0-0 0-1 3 2 15
Brown 26 8-20 7-8 1-2 2 3 24
Anderson 24 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 0 6
Taylor 22 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Hobbs 19 3-6 0-1 0-0 2 1 6
Carmical 10 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Balogun 6 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Hicks 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 31-62 8-13 5-22 11 16 81

Percentages: FG .500, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Cruickshank 5-8, Anderson 2-5, Carmical 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Brown 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Moreno, T.King).

Turnovers: 7 (T.King 4, Brown 2, Hobbs).

Steals: 9 (Hobbs 3, Brown 2, T.King 2, Carmical, Cruickshank).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cook 35 3-5 1-2 0-4 6 3 9
Harden 30 4-8 5-6 2-6 4 1 13
Henry 26 3-7 0-0 2-8 0 2 7
Cross 25 10-15 0-0 2-5 1 2 20
St. Hilaire 25 2-6 2-2 0-2 5 1 6
Ware 23 4-8 2-3 1-2 2 0 13
Hudson 16 1-1 0-0 0-1 3 3 2
Roub 13 2-3 0-0 0-3 0 0 4
Welsch 5 1-1 0-1 0-1 0 0 3
Zeliznak 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-55 10-14 8-33 21 12 77

Percentages: FG .545, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Ware 3-7, Cook 2-2, Welsch 1-1, Henry 1-3, Harden 0-1, Roub 0-1, St. Hilaire 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cross 3).

Turnovers: 17 (Hudson 4, Cook 3, Henry 3, St. Hilaire 3, Cross 2, Harden, Welsch).

Steals: 5 (Ware 2, Cook, Henry, St. Hilaire).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Kentucky 42 39 81
Jacksonville St. 38 39 77

A_1,046 (5,300).