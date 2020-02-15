https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/E-MICHIGAN-69-W-MICHIGAN-51-15059483.php
E. MICHIGAN 69, W. MICHIGAN 51
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|35
|6-11
|5-6
|3-7
|2
|0
|17
|Wright
|31
|3-5
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|8
|Artis White
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|3
|Flowers
|33
|3-12
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Whitens
|27
|2-4
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|1
|6
|Cruz
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Printy
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Barrs
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Emilien
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Boyer-Richard
|4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ikongshul
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Martin
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Toliver
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-44
|10-14
|8-24
|11
|14
|51
Percentages: FG .409, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Flowers 2-8, Cruz 1-2, Whitens 1-2, Artis White 1-4, Printy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Cruz).
Turnovers: 18 (Flowers 5, Artis White 3, Cruz 3, Whitens 2, Barrs, Boyer-Richard, Emilien, Martin, Wright).
Steals: 4 (Artis White 3, Whitens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Binelli
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Groce
|31
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|1
|2
|Toure
|33
|8-8
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|3
|17
|Montero
|17
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Spottsville
|35
|4-7
|2-4
|0-2
|5
|5
|10
|Morgan
|31
|5-12
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|James
|28
|6-10
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|15
|King
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Ballard
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|8-13
|5-22
|13
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .529, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (James 3-5, Morgan 2-6, Binelli 2-7, Groce 0-1, Montero 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Binelli, Montero).
Turnovers: 10 (Groce 4, Morgan 2, Spottsville 2, King, Montero).
Steals: 11 (Spottsville 4, Groce 2, Morgan 2, James, King, Toure).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Michigan
|26
|25
|—
|51
|E. Michigan
|39
|30
|—
|69
A_4,324 (8,824).
View Comments