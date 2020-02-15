Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 35 6-11 5-6 3-7 2 0 17
Wright 31 3-5 2-2 3-6 0 3 8
Artis White 20 1-4 0-0 0-4 3 4 3
Flowers 33 3-12 2-2 0-2 3 2 10
Whitens 27 2-4 1-2 2-2 2 1 6
Cruz 19 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 5
Printy 12 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Barrs 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Emilien 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Boyer-Richard 4 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Ikongshul 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Martin 2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Toliver 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-44 10-14 8-24 11 14 51

Percentages: FG .409, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Flowers 2-8, Cruz 1-2, Whitens 1-2, Artis White 1-4, Printy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Cruz).

Turnovers: 18 (Flowers 5, Artis White 3, Cruz 3, Whitens 2, Barrs, Boyer-Richard, Emilien, Martin, Wright).

Steals: 4 (Artis White 3, Whitens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Binelli 18 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 3 6
Groce 31 1-4 0-0 0-5 6 1 2
Toure 33 8-8 1-2 4-6 1 3 17
Montero 17 1-3 2-2 1-2 0 2 4
Spottsville 35 4-7 2-4 0-2 5 5 10
Morgan 31 5-12 3-3 0-2 1 1 15
James 28 6-10 0-2 0-0 0 1 15
King 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Ballard 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-51 8-13 5-22 13 17 69

Percentages: FG .529, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (James 3-5, Morgan 2-6, Binelli 2-7, Groce 0-1, Montero 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Binelli, Montero).

Turnovers: 10 (Groce 4, Morgan 2, Spottsville 2, King, Montero).

Steals: 11 (Spottsville 4, Groce 2, Morgan 2, James, King, Toure).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Michigan 26 25 51
E. Michigan 39 30 69

A_4,324 (8,824).