FG FT Reb
IDAHO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Maker 31 0-6 2-2 2-4 0 0 2
Udengwu 23 3-7 6-12 1-8 3 3 12
Cool 29 8-10 1-2 0-1 2 1 18
Smellie 26 3-8 0-0 1-3 1 3 6
Stutzman 25 4-6 1-3 0-3 2 1 12
Porter 25 9-13 2-3 2-3 0 0 20
Rushin 25 1-4 0-2 1-3 0 0 2
Edelmayer 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Aguirre 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Huston 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Wahlen 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-56 12-24 7-25 11 9 75

Percentages: FG .518, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Stutzman 3-3, Huston 1-1, Cool 1-2, Rushin 0-1, Maker 0-2, Smellie 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Udengwu).

Turnovers: 12 (Udengwu 3, Cool 2, Rushin 2, Aguirre, Maker, Porter, Smellie, Stutzman).

Steals: 3 (Rushin 2, Maker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Peatling 30 8-11 0-0 6-14 7 2 16
Davison 30 9-15 3-4 1-3 4 0 23
Magnuson 18 3-8 0-0 0-0 2 3 7
Perry 25 3-6 0-0 0-1 2 2 9
Aiken 23 1-4 0-0 0-6 0 3 3
Rouse 28 6-10 7-8 0-1 2 1 21
Meadows 13 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Robertson 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 2 4
J.Groves 9 2-4 0-0 0-4 2 0 4
T.Groves 9 4-5 0-0 2-5 0 3 8
Mohamed 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 40-70 10-12 9-34 22 17 100

Percentages: FG .571, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Perry 3-6, Davison 2-4, Rouse 2-4, Meadows 1-2, Aiken 1-3, Magnuson 1-5, J.Groves 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Peatling 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Peatling).

Turnovers: 6 (Rouse 2, Aiken, Davison, Magnuson, Peatling).

Steals: 6 (J.Groves 3, Aiken, Magnuson, Meadows).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho St. 41 34 75
E. Washington 46 54 100

A_1,531 (6,000).