GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 11 10 1 0 25 9 31
Man City 11 8 1 2 34 10 25
Chelsea 11 7 2 2 25 17 23
Leicester 10 6 2 2 25 8 20
Arsenal 11 4 5 2 16 15 17
Sheffield United 11 4 4 3 12 8 16
Bournemouth 11 4 4 3 14 13 16
Brighton 11 4 3 4 14 14 15
Crystal Palace 10 4 3 3 10 12 15
Man United 11 3 4 4 13 11 13
Wolverhampton 11 2 7 2 14 14 13
West Ham 11 3 4 4 14 17 13
Tottenham 10 3 3 4 16 15 12
Burnley 11 3 3 5 14 18 12
Newcastle 11 3 3 5 9 17 12
Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 16 18 11
Everton 10 3 1 6 10 16 10
Southampton 11 2 2 7 10 27 8
Norwich 11 2 1 8 11 26 7
Watford 11 0 5 6 6 23 5

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Man City 3, Aston Villa 0

Brighton 3, Everton 2

Watford 0, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1

Burnley 2, Chelsea 4

Sunday, Oct. 27

Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 1

Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1

Norwich 1, Man United 3

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth 1, Man United 0

Arsenal 1, Wolverhampton 1

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2

Brighton 2, Norwich 0

Man City 2, Southampton 1

Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0

West Ham 2, Newcastle 3

Watford 1, Chelsea 2

Sunday, Nov. 3

Crystal Palace (England) vs. Leicester (England), 1400 GMT

Everton (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1630 GMT

Friday, Nov. 8

Norwich (England) vs. Watford (England), 2000 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 9

Chelsea (England) vs. Crystal Palace (England), 1230 GMT

Burnley (England) vs. West Ham (England), 1500 GMT

Newcastle (England) vs. Bournemouth (England), 1500 GMT

Southampton (England) vs. Everton (England), 1500 GMT

Tottenham (England) vs. Sheffield United (England), 1500 GMT

Leicester (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 10

Man United (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton (England) vs. Aston Villa (England), 1400 GMT

Liverpool (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Preston 15 8 4 3 28 16 28
Leeds 15 8 4 3 19 8 28
Swansea 15 8 4 3 20 14 28
West Brom 14 7 6 1 26 17 27
Nottingham Forest 14 7 4 3 19 13 25
Bristol City 15 6 7 2 24 21 25
Sheffield Wednesday 15 7 3 5 19 12 24
Fulham 15 6 5 4 23 17 23
QPR 15 7 2 6 24 28 23
Charlton 15 6 4 5 21 17 22
Hull 15 6 4 5 23 20 22
Birmingham 15 7 1 7 16 20 22
Brentford 15 6 3 6 18 13 21
Cardiff 15 5 6 4 23 22 21
Derby 15 5 6 4 18 20 21
Blackburn 15 5 3 7 19 22 18
Millwall 15 4 6 5 17 21 18
Huddersfield 15 4 4 7 17 21 16
Reading 14 4 3 7 16 20 15
Wigan 15 4 3 8 13 21 15
Luton Town 15 4 2 9 22 27 14
Middlesbrough 15 2 6 7 11 19 12
Barnsley 15 1 6 8 14 29 9
Stoke 14 2 2 10 13 25 8

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds 0

Birmingham 2, Luton Town 1

Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1

Hull 2, Derby 0

Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 0

Millwall 2, Stoke 0

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading ppd.

Preston 3, Blackburn 2

West Brom 2, Charlton 2

Sunday, Oct. 27

Swansea 1, Cardiff 0

Bristol City 2, Wigan 2

Monday, Oct. 28

QPR 1, Brentford 3

Friday, Nov. 1

Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Wigan 1, Swansea 2

Blackburn 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Brentford 0, Huddersfield 1

Cardiff 4, Birmingham 2

Derby 2, Middlesbrough 0

Fulham 0, Hull 3

Leeds 2, QPR 0

Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 2

Reading 2, Millwall 1

Sunday, Nov. 3

Charlton 0, Preston 1

Monday, Nov. 4

Stoke (England) vs. West Brom (England), 2000 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 9

Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Derby (England), 1230 GMT

Barnsley (England) vs. Stoke (England), 1500 GMT

Birmingham (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1500 GMT

Hull (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1500 GMT

Leeds (England) vs. Blackburn (England), 1500 GMT

Millwall (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1500 GMT

Preston (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT

QPR (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT

Reading (England) vs. Luton Town (England), 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1500 GMT

Wigan (England) vs. Brentford (England), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 10

Cardiff (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1200 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wycombe 16 9 6 1 25 14 33
Ipswich 14 9 3 2 24 10 30
Peterborough 16 8 4 4 39 22 28
Oxford United 16 7 5 4 33 19 26
Fleetwood Town 15 8 2 5 27 19 26
Coventry 16 6 8 2 20 18 26
Sunderland 15 7 4 4 22 16 25
Blackpool 16 6 7 3 22 19 25
Bristol Rovers 16 7 4 5 19 19 25
Rotherham 15 7 3 5 24 13 24
Doncaster 14 6 5 3 24 16 23
Shrewsbury 15 5 6 4 12 15 21
Burton Albion 14 5 5 4 18 15 20
Rochdale 16 5 4 7 20 27 19
Portsmouth 14 4 6 4 16 15 18
Gillingham 16 4 6 6 20 20 18
Lincoln 16 5 3 8 18 21 18
Tranmere 15 4 4 7 20 28 16
Accrington Stanley 16 3 6 7 17 26 15
AFC Wimbledon 16 3 4 9 20 26 13
Milton Keynes Dons 16 4 1 11 13 25 13
Southend 16 1 2 13 16 44 5
Bolton 13 2 4 7 7 29 -2

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Portsmouth 2

Burton Albion 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Lincoln vs. Bolton ppd.

Oxford United 3, Rochdale 0

Peterborough 2, Coventry 2

Rotherham 0, Wycombe 1

Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 0

Southend 1, Ipswich 3

Tranmere vs. Doncaster ppd.

Saturday, Nov. 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Lincoln 1

Blackpool 4, Peterborough 3

Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Coventry 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 2

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 3

Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1

Rochdale 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Sunderland 1, Southend 0

Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 0

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Rochdale (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT

Portsmouth (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 16 9 4 3 20 10 31
Bradford 16 9 3 4 24 15 30
Swindon 17 9 3 5 28 20 30
Crewe 16 9 3 4 26 18 30
Exeter 17 8 5 4 23 20 29
Cheltenham 15 8 4 3 27 14 28
Newport County 16 7 6 3 17 13 27
Colchester 17 7 5 5 22 16 26
Northampton 17 7 4 6 22 18 25
Port Vale 17 6 7 4 22 22 25
Salford 17 6 6 5 21 25 24
Cambridge United 17 6 5 6 22 17 23
Plymouth 16 6 5 5 24 20 23
Mansfield Town 17 5 5 7 26 25 20
Macclesfield 16 5 5 6 17 20 20
Leyton Orient 17 5 5 7 24 28 20
Crawley Town 17 5 5 7 24 29 20
Grimsby Town 15 5 4 6 20 20 19
Carlisle 17 5 3 9 18 29 18
Oldham 17 3 7 7 18 26 16
Scunthorpe 17 3 6 8 21 25 15
Walsall 17 4 3 10 12 25 15
Stevenage 17 2 7 8 12 21 13
Morecambe 17 3 4 10 15 29 13

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Exeter 4, Plymouth 0

Colchester 3, Newport County 1

Crawley Town 0, Swindon 4

Forest Green vs. Crewe ppd.

Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham ppd.

Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 1

Macclesfield vs. Bradford ppd.

Northampton 2, Cambridge United 0

Port Vale 0, Oldham 0

Salford 1, Scunthorpe 1

Stevenage 1, Morecambe 0

Walsall 1, Mansfield Town 2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bradford 2, Exeter 0

Cambridge United 2, Crawley Town 1

Carlisle 2, Macclesfield 1

Cheltenham 1, Forest Green 2

Crewe 0, Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 3

Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0

Newport County 1, Salford 2

Oldham 2, Northampton 2

Plymouth vs. Grimsby Town ppd.

Scunthorpe 0, Stevenage 0

Swindon 2, Walsall 1

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Cheltenham (England) vs. Newport County (England), 1945 GMT