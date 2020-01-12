https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/FLORIDA-A-M-77-MORGAN-ST-68-14968384.php
FLORIDA A&M 77, MORGAN ST. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MORGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Devonish
|37
|2-10
|4-5
|0-3
|3
|3
|9
|Baxter
|30
|2-4
|5-6
|1-6
|0
|4
|10
|Davis
|26
|7-10
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|4
|15
|Syfax
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|1
|9
|Burke
|21
|2-8
|5-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Rawls
|19
|0-5
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Miller
|15
|1-2
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|1
|5
|Okafor
|14
|3-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Grantsaan
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Sorber
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|20-25
|13-37
|6
|24
|68
Percentages: FG .423, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Syfax 1-1, Baxter 1-3, Devonish 1-3, Burke 1-7, Davis 0-1, Grantsaan 0-3, Rawls 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Baxter 4).
Turnovers: 19 (Baxter 4, Davis 4, Devonish 3, Syfax 3, Burke, Miller, Okafor, Rawls, Sorber).
Steals: 3 (Davis 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Randolph
|37
|6-13
|7-11
|0-4
|2
|0
|19
|Reaves
|36
|2-8
|2-2
|3-4
|4
|2
|6
|Melton
|31
|3-10
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Jones
|25
|5-13
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|5
|11
|Moragne
|22
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|5
|4
|Core
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|Desir
|16
|5-8
|4-5
|2-3
|2
|4
|14
|Myles
|15
|4-7
|5-7
|2-3
|2
|2
|14
|Totals
|200
|26-64
|22-31
|12-26
|12
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .406, FT .710.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Melton 2-4, Myles 1-4, Jones 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Reaves 4, Randolph 3, Core, Jones).
Steals: 10 (Randolph 3, Core 2, Reaves 2, Jones, Melton, Moragne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morgan St.
|24
|44
|—
|68
|Florida A&M
|28
|49
|—
|77
A_1,879 (9,639).
