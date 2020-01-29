Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FRESNO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
J.Hyder 37 3-9 3-3 1-4 5 2 10
Williams 36 7-16 5-5 0-5 1 3 25
Blackwell 33 2-8 2-2 0-3 3 1 8
Grimes 28 9-13 0-0 3-9 1 3 21
Robinson 25 2-6 2-2 4-7 4 2 6
Holland 23 1-3 2-2 1-7 0 2 5
Hart 7 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 4
Campbell 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Agau 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-58 15-16 9-35 14 14 79

Percentages: FG .431, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Williams 6-13, Grimes 3-6, Blackwell 2-5, Hart 1-1, Holland 1-2, J.Hyder 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Robinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grimes 3).

Turnovers: 7 (Grimes 2, Williams 2, Blackwell, Campbell, Holland).

Steals: 7 (Grimes 2, Williams 2, Blackwell, J.Hyder, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: Grimes, 2:58 second.

FG FT Reb
AIR FORCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walker 38 5-11 0-0 0-3 4 2 13
Morris 35 4-9 4-5 1-5 0 2 15
Swan 33 5-13 3-3 4-6 3 2 14
Tomes 31 5-8 2-2 0-6 6 5 16
Scottie 26 3-8 0-0 1-2 3 1 6
Van Soelen 18 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 0 2
Joyce 12 1-6 0-0 2-2 0 3 2
Kinrade 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Brown 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Murphy 1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-59 9-10 9-28 17 16 68

Percentages: FG .407, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Tomes 4-6, Walker 3-7, Morris 3-8, Swan 1-4, Murphy 0-1, Joyce 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Van Soelen 2, Swan).

Turnovers: 8 (Scottie 3, Morris 2, Joyce, Van Soelen, Walker).

Steals: 2 (Morris, Swan).

Technical Fouls: Kinrade, 2:58 second.

Fresno St. 36 43 79
Air Force 36 32 68

A_1,535 (5,858).