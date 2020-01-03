GARDNER-WEBB 67, CAMPBELL 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Perez
|36
|1-7
|7-8
|1-2
|2
|1
|10
|Johnson
|33
|3-6
|10-11
|3-8
|0
|2
|17
|Cornwall
|31
|2-7
|1-1
|1-7
|2
|3
|5
|Jamison
|31
|9-15
|1-3
|3-9
|1
|2
|19
|Dufeal
|23
|3-3
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|9
|Reid
|17
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Turner
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Jenkins
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Terry
|7
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|20-44
|24-29
|10-37
|7
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .455, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Dufeal 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Perez 1-4, Jenkins 0-1, Terry 0-2, Cornwall 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cornwall, Dufeal).
Turnovers: 19 (Cornwall 4, Dufeal 3, Jamison 3, Perez 3, Johnson 2, Reid 2, Terry 2).
Steals: 7 (Turner 3, Johnson 2, Cornwall, Perez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAMPBELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henderson
|36
|6-13
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|1
|14
|Whitfield
|35
|3-11
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|10
|Gensler
|34
|4-8
|2-3
|2-6
|1
|1
|11
|Stajcic
|24
|3-8
|3-4
|2-4
|4
|5
|10
|Nelson
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|4
|Spencer
|22
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|2
|10
|Lusane
|16
|1-4
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|McCullough
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Knight
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|9-11
|8-21
|19
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Whitfield 2-4, Spencer 2-5, Knight 1-1, Stajcic 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Gensler 1-4, Lusane 0-1, McCullough 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gensler, Henderson, Knight).
Turnovers: 10 (Spencer 3, Nelson 2, Stajcic 2, Whitfield 2, Henderson).
Steals: 13 (Gensler 3, Nelson 3, Whitfield 3, Henderson, Knight, McCullough, Spencer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Gardner-Webb
|31
|36
|—
|67
|Campbell
|31
|34
|—
|65
A_1,371 (3,095).