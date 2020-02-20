https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/GEORGE-WASHINGTON-70-DUQUESNE-67-15069373.php
GEORGE WASHINGTON 70, DUQUESNE 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|40
|4-8
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|11
|Paar
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jack
|40
|7-12
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|20
|Nelson
|34
|4-8
|1-3
|1-7
|1
|4
|10
|Potter
|40
|2-9
|6-8
|0-3
|9
|1
|11
|Toro
|33
|7-12
|2-6
|6-14
|1
|3
|16
|Walker
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Stallings
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|11-19
|9-37
|13
|12
|70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Jack 4-9, Battle 3-6, Potter 1-2, Nelson 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).
Turnovers: 16 (Battle 4, Potter 4, Nelson 3, Toro 2, Jack, Paar, Walker).
Steals: 4 (Nelson 2, Paar, Potter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUQUESNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weathers
|28
|8-14
|3-4
|1-7
|1
|3
|19
|M.Hughes
|31
|5-11
|0-0
|3-9
|4
|2
|10
|Austin
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Carry
|36
|7-16
|1-1
|1-5
|5
|2
|17
|Norman
|33
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|5
|Dunn-Martin
|29
|2-10
|4-5
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Steele
|18
|2-4
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|4
|Buckley
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotroff
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-69
|8-12
|10-32
|17
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .391, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Carry 2-6, Dunn-Martin 2-9, Norman 1-3, Buckley 0-1, Weathers 0-2, Austin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (M.Hughes 2, Steele, Weathers).
Turnovers: 7 (Austin 2, Steele 2, Carry, Dunn-Martin, Weathers).
Steals: 10 (Dunn-Martin 3, M.Hughes 3, Norman 2, Austin, Weathers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Washington
|35
|35
|—
|70
|Duquesne
|32
|35
|—
|67
