FG FT Reb
GEORGIA (15-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Paul 18 2-3 0-0 1-2 1 3 5
Staiti 32 10-16 3-4 4-9 1 1 24
Caldwell 40 4-10 2-2 3-7 2 2 11
Chapman 33 1-3 0-0 0-1 3 2 2
Connally 40 6-16 8-8 0-3 3 2 23
Bates 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Isaacs 21 2-3 1-1 0-4 1 1 5
Nicholson 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Hose 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hubbard 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 3
Jones 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-53 15-16 10-32 12 15 73

Percentages: FG 49.057, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Connally 3-8, Paul 1-1, Staiti 1-3, Caldwell 1-5)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nicholson 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Paul 5, Caldwell 4, Connally 3, Bates 1, Isaacs 1, Jones 1)

Steals: 8 (Caldwell 3, Chapman 2, Staiti 1, Isaacs 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LSU (18-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mitchell 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Aifuwa 30 5-15 2-2 2-6 1 4 12
Ashman 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brooks 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Richard-Harris 29 4-6 0-0 0-2 1 2 10
Thomas 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Trasi 28 5-8 2-2 1-2 2 5 13
Cherry 27 2-5 0-1 3-4 0 1 4
Pointer 25 3-9 1-2 1-2 6 0 7
Seay 12 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 2 1
Spencer 14 0-2 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Young 18 2-5 2-2 1-3 1 2 6
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-52 9-13 11-28 11 17 56

Percentages: FG 42.308, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Richard-Harris 2-3, Trasi 1-2, Cherry 0-2, Pointer 0-2, Spencer 0-1, Young 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 2, Trasi 1, Cherry 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Pointer 5, Aifuwa 4, Trasi 3, Young 2, Mitchell 1, Brooks 1, Thomas 1, Cherry 1)

Steals: 5 (Brooks 1, Richard-Harris 1, Trasi 1, Pointer 1, Seay 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Aifuwa 1)

Georgia 20 14 22 17 73
LSU 10 17 16 13 56

A_2,193

Officials_Kevin Pethel, Angelica Suffren, Scott Yarbrough