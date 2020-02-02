Recommended Video:

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Cologne 4, Freiburg 0

Cologne: Sebastiaan Bornauw (29), Jhon Cordoba (55), Kingsley Ehizibue (90), Ismail Jakobs (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Nuremberg 2, Sandhausen 0

Nuremberg: Michael Frey (12), Robin Hack (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Heidenheim 0, Dynamo Dresden 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Darmstadt 2, VfL 1899 Osnabruck 2

Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (35), Felix Platte (83).

VfL 1899 Osnabruck: Marcos Alvarez (42), Benjamin Girth (77).

Halftime: 1-1.