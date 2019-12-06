Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Chris Driedger Florida 2 118 3 1.53
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 2 98 3 1.82
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 20 1217 39 1.92
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 2 120 4 2.0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 10 535 18 2.02
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 672 24 2.14
Tuukka Rask Boston 18 1090 39 2.14
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 771 28 2.18
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1124 41 2.19
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 23 1306 48 2.2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1332 51 2.3
Jake Allen St. Louis 8 485 19 2.35
Carter Hart Philadelphia 18 971 38 2.35
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 868 34 2.35
Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 677 27 2.39
Ilya Samsonov Washington 10 595 24 2.42
Pavel Francouz Colorado 10 519 21 2.43
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 2.54
Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1381 59 2.56
James Reimer Carolina 11 628 27 2.58

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 23 1306 14 7 2
Braden Holtby Washington 21 1233 14 2 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1381 13 7 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1332 13 5 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 18 1090 13 2 3
David Rittich Calgary 24 1447 13 7 4
Martin Jones San Jose 23 1309 12 9 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 20 1217 12 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 19 1116 12 6 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 11 6 2
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 22 1283 11 10 1
Carey Price Montreal 23 1342 11 9 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1124 10 6 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 771 10 3 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 17 981 10 5 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 960 10 3 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1135 10 8 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1156 9 6 4
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 20 1161 9 5 4
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 868 9 3 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 2 120 4 80 0.95 2 0 0
Chris Driedger Florida 2 118 3 52 0.942 1 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 20 1217 39 620 0.937 12 6 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 10 535 18 282 0.936 6 4 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 672 24 366 0.934 7 1 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 23 1306 48 724 0.934 14 7 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 771 28 403 0.931 10 3 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1124 41 579 0.929 10 6 2
Robin Lehner Chicago 15 819 37 518 0.929 6 5 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 18 1090 39 551 0.929 13 2 3
Pavel Francouz Colorado 10 519 21 289 0.927 6 2 0
Jake Allen St. Louis 8 485 19 258 0.926 5 1 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1332 51 681 0.925 13 5 4
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 2 98 3 40 0.925 0 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 10 609 27 355 0.924 5 3 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 868 34 444 0.923 9 3 2
Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 677 27 348 0.922 6 5 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 605 0.919 11 6 2
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 12 644 32 389 0.918 7 4 1
James Reimer Carolina 11 628 27 328 0.918 5 5 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Pekka Rinne Nashville 16 885 3 9 4 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 2 11 6 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 672 2 7 1 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 23 1306 2 14 7 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 14 843 2 6 5 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 20 1217 2 12 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 19 1116 2 12 6 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 18 1090 2 13 2 3
David Rittich Calgary 24 1447 2 13 7 4
Jake Allen St. Louis 8 485 1 5 1 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1332 1 13 5 4
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 12 644 1 7 4 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 18 971 1 9 5 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 10 535 1 6 4 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 22 1283 1 11 10 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 20 1161 1 9 5 4
Carey Price Montreal 23 1342 1 11 9 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 10 609 1 5 3 2
James Reimer Carolina 11 628 1 5 5 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 15 897 1 7 6 2