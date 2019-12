Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Washington 0 6 3 6 — 15 Green Bay 14 0 3 3 — 20

First Quarter

GB_Jones 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:06. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Rodgers 20 pass to Graham; Rodgers 13 run on 3rd-and-6. Green Bay 7, Washington 0.

GB_Tonyan 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :34. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 3:06. Key Plays: Rodgers 25 pass to Graham; Jones 16 run. Green Bay 14, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_Peterson 2 run (kick failed), 3:44. Drive: 11 plays, 95 yards, 5:46. Key Plays: Peterson 11 run; Guice 23 run; Peterson 13 run; Haskins 30 pass to Harmon on 3rd-and-13. Green Bay 14, Washington 6.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 32, 10:08. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Rodgers 15 pass to Jones; Jones 23 run; J.Williams 7 run on 4th-and-1. Green Bay 17, Washington 6.

Was_FG Hopkins 52, :11. Drive: 12 plays, 46 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: Haskins 8 pass to S.Sims on 3rd-and-4; T.Williams 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10; Haskins 8 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-2; Haskins 2 pass to Thompson on 3rd-and-10. Green Bay 17, Washington 9.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 33, 2:34. Drive: 14 plays, 74 yards, 7:24. Key Plays: Rodgers 25 pass to Jones on 3rd-and-14; Jones 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Rodgers 11 pass to Allison; Jones 12 run; J.Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 20, Washington 9.

Was_McLaurin 13 pass from Haskins (run failed), 1:17. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:17. Key Plays: Haskins 15 pass to McLaurin; Haskins 11 pass to Thompson; Haskins 21 pass to McLaurin; Haskins 14 pass to Thompson. Green Bay 20, Washington 15.

A_77,296.

___

Was GB FIRST DOWNS 18 18 Rushing 5 9 Passing 11 9 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 262 341 Total Plays 59 60 Avg Gain 4.4 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 121 174 Rushes 28 28 Avg per rush 4.3 6.2 NET YARDS PASSING 141 167 Sacked-Yds lost 4-29 4-28 Gross-Yds passing 170 195 Completed-Att. 16-27 18-28 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.5 5.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 5-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 6-44.0 4-40.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 25 54 Punt Returns 1-6 4-51 Kickoff Returns 1-19 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 1-3 PENALTIES-Yds 3-25 5-34 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:36 30:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 20-76, Guice 5-42, Smallwood 2-4, Haskins 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Jones 16-134, J.Williams 7-24, Rodgers 5-16.

PASSING_Washington, Haskins 16-27-1-170. Green Bay, Rodgers 18-28-0-195.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thompson 7-43, McLaurin 4-57, S.Sims 4-40, Harmon 1-30. Green Bay, Jones 6-58, D.Adams 4-41, Graham 3-49, Lazard 2-19, Tonyan 1-12, Allison 1-11, Lewis 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 1-6. Green Bay, Ervin 4-51.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 1-19. Green Bay, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Holcomb 6-1-0, Moreland 6-1-0, Allen 5-0-0, Collins 4-0-0, Bostic 3-2-0, Ioannidis 3-0-1, Payne 3-0-1, Nicholson 3-0-0, Anderson 2-0-1, Moreau 2-0-0, Thomas 1-2-0, Hamilton 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Kerrigan 1-0-1, Orchard 0-1-0. Green Bay, Amos 6-1-1, Martinez 5-5-0, Sullivan 4-0-0, Lancaster 3-2-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Gary 3-0-0, Lowry 3-0-0, Z.Smith 3-0-0, Goodson 2-3-0, Clark 2-1-1.5, Savage 2-1-0, P.Smith 2-0-1, T.Williams 1-1-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Keke 1-0-0, Fackrell 0-2-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Green Bay, Amos 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Gary Arthur, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Greg Gautreaux, BJ Gregory Wilson, Replay Tom Sifferman.