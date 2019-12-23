https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/HAWAII-67-UTEP-63-14926739.php
HAWAII 67, UTEP 63
Edwards 5-11 0-0 12, Williams 13-26 4-4 33, Boum 4-12 1-2 10, Lathon 0-1 0-0 0, Vila 0-2 2-2 2, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Verhoeven 0-1 0-0 0, Tarke 1-2 0-0 2, Archie 1-1 0-0 2, Odigie 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 7-8 63.
Avea 5-9 4-6 16, Stansberry 2-8 2-2 7, Raimo 4-9 1-2 9, Buggs 3-7 3-6 9, da Silva 8-9 1-8 17, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Carper 1-4 0-0 2, Hemsley 1-3 0-0 2, Colina 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 26-53 12-25 67.
Halftime_UTEP 37-31. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 6-19 (Williams 3-5, Edwards 2-5, Boum 1-5, Lathon 0-1, Tarke 0-1, Vila 0-2), Hawaii 3-13 (Avea 2-4, Stansberry 1-6, Raimo 0-1, Hemsley 0-2). Rebounds_UTEP 27 (Lathon 6), Hawaii 32 (Avea 8). Assists_UTEP 11 (Boum 3), Hawaii 16 (Buggs 8). Total Fouls_UTEP 24, Hawaii 12.
View Comments