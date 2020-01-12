https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Hampton-83-Longwood-80-14968490.php
Hampton 83, Longwood 80
Bligen 3-8 4-5 11, Cintron 3-6 5-8 11, J.Smith 4-12 0-0 10, Munoz 3-8 6-8 14, Nkereuwem 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 7-14 1-2 19, Wade 0-4 5-6 5. Totals 20-55 21-29 70.
Anthony 2-5 0-0 6, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-2 1-5 1, Heckstall 3-9 5-6 13, Marrow 11-20 6-7 30, Oliver-Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Stanley 6-13 4-5 16, Warren 6-9 1-3 16. Totals 28-58 17-26 82.
Halftime_Hampton 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 9-24 (Phillips 4-7, J.Smith 2-4, Munoz 2-6, Bligen 1-3, Wade 0-4), Hampton 9-23 (Warren 3-5, Heckstall 2-4, Anthony 2-5, Marrow 2-7, Griffin 0-2). Fouled Out_Wade, Stanley. Rebounds_Longwood 32 (Cintron 14), Hampton 36 (Stanley 13). Assists_Longwood 11 (Phillips 5), Hampton 22 (Marrow 9). Total Fouls_Longwood 18, Hampton 22.
