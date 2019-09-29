Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher pops out to shallow left field to Alex Bregman. Brian Goodwin homers to center field. Albert Pujols lines out to left field to Josh Reddick. Kole Calhoun singles to center field. Andrelton Simmons pops out to Robinson Chirinos.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.

Angels fourth. Albert Pujols flies out to deep center field to Jake Marisnick. Kole Calhoun reaches on third strike. Andrelton Simmons homers to center field. Kole Calhoun scores. Kevan Smith singles to right field. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. George Springer walks. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Kaleb Cowart to Jared Walsh. Alex Bregman to second. Aledmys Diaz hit by pitch. Josh Reddick homers to right field. Aledmys Diaz scores. Alex Bregman scores. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Angels 3.

Astros seventh. Jake Marisnick grounds out to third base, Kaleb Cowart to Jared Walsh. Kyle Tucker walks. Jose Altuve doubles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez strikes out on a foul tip. Yuli Gurriel lines out to deep center field to Brian Goodwin.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Angels 3.