Houston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Aaron Hicks singles to right center field. Aaron Judge to second. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow right field to Yuli Gurriel. Edwin Encarnacion walks. Brett Gardner walks. Edwin Encarnacion to second. Aaron Hicks to third. Aaron Judge scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 1, Astros 0.

Astros third. Robinson Chirinos walks. Josh Reddick singles to right field. Robinson Chirinos to second. George Springer homers to center field. Josh Reddick scores. Robinson Chirinos scores. Jose Altuve singles to shortstop. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve out at home. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to Aaron Judge. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field to Brett Gardner.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 1.

Astros sixth. Alex Bregman reaches on error. Fielding error by DJ LeMahieu. Yuli Gurriel pops out to shallow infield to Didi Gregorius. Yordan Alvarez singles to right center field. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Alex Bregman scores. Robinson Chirinos pops out to DJ LeMahieu. Josh Reddick strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 6, Yankees 1.

Yankees sixth. Brett Gardner walks. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Brett Gardner scores. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius pops out to Alex Bregman. DJ LeMahieu doubles to right field. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Yankees 3.

Astros eighth. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left field. Yuli Gurriel reaches on error. Alex Bregman to third. Fielding error by DJ LeMahieu. Yordan Alvarez reaches on error. Yuli Gurriel to second. Alex Bregman scores. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Carlos Correa lines out to right field to Aaron Judge. Robinson Chirinos hit by pitch. Yordan Alvarez to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Josh Reddick. Aledmys Diaz flies out to shallow right field to Aaron Judge. George Springer strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 3 left on. Astros 7, Yankees 3.

Astros ninth. Jose Altuve reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Michael Brantley singles to left field. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman walks. Yuli Gurriel pops out to shallow infield to Didi Gregorius. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 8, Yankees 3.