AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 29 37.6 324-722 .449 149-406 327-372 .879 1124 38.8
Westbrook 26 34.9 228-531 .429 31-131 131-168 .780 618 23.8
Capela 25 33.5 160-243 .658 0-0 29-65 .446 349 14.0
Gordon 9 29.4 34-110 .309 21-74 9-14 .643 98 10.9
House 23 30.1 84-188 .447 47-121 32-42 .762 247 10.7
McLemore 29 23.7 100-235 .426 73-199 30-39 .769 303 10.4
Tucker 29 35.9 98-201 .488 56-134 23-30 .767 275 9.5
Rivers 27 23.8 81-197 .411 34-107 24-35 .686 220 8.1
Clemons 20 8.2 34-79 .430 25-64 3-4 .750 96 4.8
Clark 14 11.8 18-48 .375 14-41 6-7 .857 56 4.0
Hartenstein 9 11.4 11-16 .688 0-1 9-11 .818 31 3.4
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 23 9.9 16-48 .333 8-29 0-1 .000 40 1.7
Chandler 20 8.7 13-17 .765 0-0 5-9 .556 31 1.6
Frazier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Green 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Nene 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 29 241.7 1203-2642 .455 459-1312 628-797 .788 3493 120.4
OPPONENTS 29 241.7 1225-2671 .459 379-1055 499-660 .756 3328 114.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 30 138 168 5.8 218 7.5 99 0 54 142 21
Westbrook 41 167 208 8.0 188 7.2 97 0 42 117 10
Capela 101 263 364 14.6 30 1.2 68 0 23 42 48
Gordon 3 14 17 1.9 7 .8 21 0 5 12 2
House 28 64 92 4.0 32 1.4 50 0 24 21 13
McLemore 9 59 68 2.3 31 1.1 56 0 19 22 7
Tucker 44 165 209 7.2 39 1.3 99 0 38 31 15
Rivers 17 54 71 2.6 43 1.6 53 0 14 15 6
Clemons 2 12 14 .7 6 .3 16 0 5 8 4
Clark 9 21 30 2.1 9 .6 17 0 1 1 6
Hartenstein 8 18 26 2.9 5 .6 17 0 3 6 4
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 12 36 48 2.1 15 .7 21 0 9 7 4
Chandler 21 34 55 2.8 6 .3 25 0 5 6 7
Frazier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Green 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Nene 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 325 1052 1377 47.5 631 21.8 640 0 243 440 147
OPPONENTS 310 1017 1327 45.8 754 26.0 639 4 235 454 131